There is still a tremendous need for housing and related accommodations for ATV tourists who are traveling to the region each week to enjoy the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and Spearhead Trail systems.
With that being said one area that will not be developed into tourist housing is the scenic Falls Mills Lake.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors have scrapped a plan that would have involved the county purchasing the lake and developing rustic cabins along it.
In September 2022, the board started considering whether to exercise a six-month option to buy the lake, which is a popular place for fishing and other recreation. It is located in the Falls Mills community, not far from the town limits of Bluefield, Va. The plan at the time was to add rustic cabins, picnic areas, paddle boats and other attractions for visitors to the area.
However, the board ultimately decided not to act upon the option, according to Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury.
While the county sought proposals from private entities willing to lease the Falls Mills property and build rustic cabins there for short-term lodging, there were no responses received, Asbury said.
“It was just an investment we did not feel we could make at this time,” she said. “We made the decision at the January board meeting not to purchase the lake. It was an unanimous decision.”
Some in the Falls Mills community also didn’t like the idea of developing ATV lodging along the lake, voicing their opposition to the plan on social media.
So for now the lake remains privately owned. Asbury said she doesn’t know what plans the current owners have for it.
While the county doesn’t own the Falls Mills lake, it does own the Cavitt’s Creek Park property in North Tazewell. Cabins were built there in 2017 along with other infrastructure improvements.
“We have the potential for expanding some things at Cavitt’s Creek, which is also in my district, but at the other end of county,” Asbury said. “We already have two cabins there, paddle boats and fishing. It’s a beautiful piece of property and we’re looking at expansion in that area.”
Officials in both Virginia and West Virginia should continue working toward the development of ATV lodging and accommodations at suitable locations. Entrepreneurs, and local business owners, also are urged to continue helping with this important need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.