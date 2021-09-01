There was a lot of hoopla surrounding the Olympics earlier this summer, but it wasn't enough to really interest me.
A number of factors kept me from tuning in to the Olympics, including the warm weather outside, no crowds and empty arenas, a lack of star power this year, the continued problem with athletes refusing to stand for the American flag and the overall issue of excessive television coverage. Three-weeks of non-stop games is enough to wear anyone out, even the most dedicated of viewers.
So don't bother asking me who won a medal last month because I don't know.
Sorry, but I just didn't bother following the games this year. Ratings were down, too, so apparently I wasn't alone in largely tuning out what should have been a major sporting event.
I also haven't bothered watching any of the NFL pre-season games. Why even make the effort? It's not like any of actual starters play in those pre-season games anyhow. Plus, as we all know, the National Football League has become overly political in recent years. The NFL doesn't seem to understand that we tune in to watch a game, not to have a discussion about politics and social issues.
What happened to the idea of escapism?
Thank goodness for college football, which is still a much better game than the NFL.
This year we even have a little bit of drama, but not necessarily politics, on the collegiate level as it relates to the fate of the Big 12, and what the future may hold for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.
Yes, it is conference realignment time, once again. And no one, other than apparently Oklahoma and Texas, asked for a conference realignment.
In three days, we'll also be able to enjoy a pretty big sporting event right here in Bluefield.
Or, at least, that is the plan. As of this writing, the big football game at Bluefield State College is still a go.
After a long 41-year absence, Bluefield State College will return to the gridiron Saturday. COVID-willing, a good-sized crowd should be on hand to watch Coach Tony Coaxum and his staff coach the new Bluefield State Big Blues in their historic return to the Mitchell Stadium gridiron. Their opponents Saturday will be the Blue Devils of Lawrence Tech, a private university located Southfield, Mich.
After COVID-19 sacked the big Beaver-Graham game last week, everyone is cautiously optimistic that the big Bluefield State game will go on as planned.
Area residents who have been itching to see a big college-level football game played at Mitchell Stadium should plan on attending Saturday's contest.
As I said earlier, the collegiate level is really where all of the fun, athleticism and escapism can be found. A little bit of history also will be made in the process Saturday in Bluefield.
Fall and football is in the air. And we live in a community that is still a big high school and college football town.
It's who we are, and we make no apologies for it.
After Beaver-Graham was "postponed," the Bluefield State game became an even bigger headline event for the region.
I'm hopeful that the Bluefield State game can be played as planned Saturday, with no COVID-related disruptions. Gov. Jim Justice had even suggested earlier this summer that he planned to attend the game.
So yes, I wasn't really into the Olympics, but college football is still OK in my humble opinion.
I don't know where the Mountaineers will end up when all of the conference realignment dust is settled, or whether the Big 12 will still even exist as a league or not, but for now we can at least enjoy the 2021 season for the Mountaineers, and see how things end up. And with hope COVID won't become a part of the collegiate football storyline once again this year.
Stayed tuned, however, because the story keeps changing, as new pandemic mandates, restrictions and cancellations continue to be announced.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.