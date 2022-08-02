Area residents looking for something to do this week should take note. The Tazewell County Fair begins today, and the Mercer County Fair starts Friday. Then both fairs will run simultaneously this weekend.
The Mercer County Fair will begin on Friday, August 5 and continues Saturday, August 6, at PikeView High School. The Tazewell County Fair begins today, and continues through Saturday, August 6, at the county fairgrounds in Tazewell.
While we aren’t for sure why the two neighboring county fairs are being held on the same weekend, the packed two-fair schedule still ensures plenty of fun for area residents.
The Tazewell County Fair is up first, and this year’s gathering is a celebration of the fair’s 150th anniversary. If you would like to get a jump start on the fun, activities get underway today at the fairgrounds in Tazewell, and include an Extreme ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo at 6 p.m. and a gospel music concert at 7 p.m. at Nuckols Hall.
Activities on Wednesday will include a truck pull and an antique tractor pull, both at 6 p.m.; children’s day activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include free rides for kids from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; musical performances from Bill Archer and Bill Bowman and more.
On Thursday the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will also be making an appearance in Tazewell with their portable art show ‘VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century.’ The portable exhibit is over 40 feet long and will be at the fair Thursday through Saturday. Other events scheduled Thursday include a country/rock performance from MaKenzie Phipps at 4:45 p.m. at the grandstand along with a country, rock and pop performance from George Robertson at 2:30 p.m.
The Mercer County Fair begins Friday at PikeView High School in Gardner with a full slate of activities for all ages. Events on tap for Friday at the Mercer County Fair include a Little Critters Petting Zoo from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the WV high school rodeos at 7:30 p.m.; JAMZ bouncers for all ages; wood turning demonstrations; a mining display; and music throughout the day.
A full-day of activities are planned for Saturday at the Mercer County Fair. Saturday’s activities will include a youth rodeo; three pedal tractor pulls; a WHIZZPOP magic show; a firemen’s event, USA Martial Arts; a narration of Mercer County events by Pat Smith; a car show; a dog show; a gardening display; and kids weaving lessons.
While the fact that both fairs are being held on the same weekend is a case of bad scheduling, we do hope to see large crowds at both gatherings. For area residents hoping to attend both fairs, one solution would be to visit the Tazewell County Fair first, anytime between today and Thursday, and then the Mercer County Fair either on Friday or Saturday.
