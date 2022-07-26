Area residents planning to visit the West Virginia State Fair next month can expect one big change. They will be required to walk through metal detectors this year in order to enter the fairgrounds.
West Virginia State Fair CEO Kelly Collins says the metal detectors are necessary due to the multitude of mass shootings that have occurred across the country in recent weeks.
The move to install metal detectors at the fairgrounds has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some believe it is unnecessary while others call the move counterproductive. Still public safety must be a priority, even if that means the inconvenience of metal detectors.
No weapons of any kind, including knives, will be allowed on the fairgrounds this year, according to the new safety rules.
Another argument made by some against metal detectors is that having to pass through the devices could slow down entry into the fair. Each year an estimated 170,000 people attend the state fair. However, about 2,500 people can move through the metal detectors in an hour, according to Collins.
“There should be no delays,” Collins said.
On the plus side, those individuals who are bothered by pandemic restrictions will be pleased to hear that all of the state fair’s COVID protocol measures have been lifted — at least for now.
So barring a significant BA.5 variant fueled surge between now and August. 11, masks and social distancing won’t be required at the fair.
The West Virginia State Fair begins on Thursday, August 11 and continues through Sunday, August 20 at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
Since Lewisburg isn’t that far away from Bluefield or Princeton, some area residents normally attend the state fair each year. If you are planning to go this year, keep in mind that you will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. So please leave your firearms and knifes at home.
Have fun and enjoy the fair.
