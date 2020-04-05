Competency. Leadership. Trust. All are important qualities for those who guide and help the community in their daily roles.
In this time of a global pandemic, these characteristics are crucial for those on the forefront of public health.
Too bad our own Mercer County Health Department has been a debacle mired in debate these past few weeks.
As the coronavirus edged its way into southern West Virginia and residents began heeding stay-at-home warnings, the Mercer County Health Department had a message on its front door and posted boldly on its Facebook page.
The social media post read, in part, “Mercer Co Health Department will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC starting March 25, 2020. Only essential Clinic & Public Health services will be addressed thereafter.”
This message was in stark contrast to those from health departments in neighboring counties, who sought to reassure concerned residents.
While being interviewed for a story about the post, Public Health Officer Kathy Wides told me the message was “an unfortunate misprint.”
“We’re not closed. That was a mistake,” Wides said. “We’re not having the clinic open to walk-in patients.”
Health Department Administrator Susan Kadar said the clinic was operating as usual, although the front door was locked.
Think about this for a minute. In the midst of a global pandemic breaching our county borders our health department had these talking points for the public: “Closed,” “misprint,” “mistake” and “locked doors.”
Two Mercer County Commissioners expressed their dissatisfaction with the health department when contacted for a story about the post.
“I have yet to have any kind of information from the health department,” Commission President Gene Buckner said. “They have not communicated information to the county commission.”
Buckner said he was unhappy with the health department, the Facebook post and the handing of the pandemic in Mercer County.
He then paused and clarified his words, “I should say ‘not handling’ the pandemic.”
Asked if he was satisfied with the current board of health and health department, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett responded, “no.”
For those who don’t remember, Puckett — who I feel confident in referring to as a public health expert — was ousted from the Board of Health in August 2018.
That move, in my opinion, was made due to in-county political bickering with a flame fanned from the issue of whether smoking should be allowed at bingo parlors.
The County Commission is the governing body who votes to appoint the five-member board of health. Puckett has only voted to appoint one of those members, Roger Topping.
The other four members of the board include Chairman Randy Stevens, Co-Chair Randy Maxwell, Stacie Hicks and Mike Vinciguerra.
The fallout from the health department administration’s decision to close the health department, then not close it, then close it again, prompted an emergency meeting of the Board of Health last Monday.
Although Kadar and Wides attempted to defend their decisions, it was clear some members of the board were not pleased. The decision to close the health department was made without approval from the board of health.
After meeting in executive session, the board returned with new rules, first and foremost was that any police decisions must have the board’s approval.
The board also gave Kadar other directives including changing the process of releasing information to the media, making sure one phone number is staffed and dedicated to coronavirus questions, requiring Kadar to attend regional and state meetings, improving personal relationships with local leaders and writing a job description for the creation of a new deputy administrator post.
Kadar said she didn’t understand the directive on improving personal relationships with local leaders. “What do you mean, improve?” she asked.
The Daily Telegraph takes its role of informing the public very seriously, especially during times of crisis. To do this, we need local leaders and experts to help us communicate information and facts — accurate facts.
Sharp-eyed readers may have noted that on March 25, three health department officials gave us three different answers when asked how many coronavirus tests they had. Answers included 12, 10 and none.
I was later told that “12” was “like none” because it wasn’t enough to do widespread testing. Sorry, but that’s bad math — even by newsroom standards.
So yes, we’ve had some long and frustrating days of late, which brings up another point. I adamantly maintain that public health officials and board members must be accessible to the press after hours during the pandemic. We need these leaders to digest updated numbers and, with hope, reassure the public.
The virus doesn’t stop spreading at 5 p.m., and neither should communication.
Regrettably, I was not surprised by the recent misstep by the health department — nor were many others across the county. (And I am attempting to be kind and generous with use of the word “misstep.”)
There have been problems with the department long before now that went unnoticed or were simply ignored. Now, however, is not the time to rip off that band-aid.
I am hopeful that there will soon come a day when the virus is a fading memory. And that is when we need to make scrutiny of our county’s public health a top priority.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
