On a story about the Mercer County Fair being canceled again:
• There are other places in Mercer County they could have the fair. They just don’t want to do it. How pathetic — Ann P.
• Canceling the Mercer County Fair over nothing while other counties across the state are having fairs and other activities. Shame on the leaders of Mercer County — Eric U.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice expressing concern about the Delta variant with kids going back to school soon:
• … How much louder can the alarms be rung? — Deb McC.
• If COVID spreads to high schools because of lack of vaccinations, all extra activities will be shut down! — Bill S.
• Constant fear mongering from the media. This virus has a 99.7 percent survival rate — Mandy D.
On a story about a new poll that finds most unvaccinated Americans don’t plan to get the shot:
• And those of us who have been vaccinated don’t want to take the chance of catching it, giving it to our family members, being on a ventilator and dying — Debra C.
• They’re not going to be convinced to get the vaccine. So we need to move on and let them take their chances — Duane S.
• The vaccine is readily available at CVS and Walmart. We have to come to the conclusion that most do not want the vaccine, and that is their right to reject it — Donald C.
On a story about President Joe Biden mandating that millions of federal workers — and soon the military — must take the COVID-19 vaccine or strict restrictions:
• I hope those who voted for Biden are happy — Abigail S.
• Good call — Danny R.
• Quit trying to force your agenda on Americans — Travis W.
• If everyone got vaccinated when they should have we wouldn’t be in this mess — Karen C.
On a story about Mercer County Schools aiming for safety when classes begin on Sept. 7:
• With the option now of remote learning, there is no reason to have missed snow days! — Amanda D.
On a story about work being underway to restore the historic organ at the Granada Theater in Bluefield:
• Fantastic. — Debra W.
On a story about U.S. Rep. Griffith, R-Va., opposing Biden’s door-to-door vaccine campaign:
• I actually don’t think they should go door to door. Knock on my door and you would probably get yelled at and the door shut in your face — Sharon H.
• It won’t do any good. If you aren’t smart enough to have taken the vaccine by now, you won’t be convinced by a door-to-door advocate — Coty H.
On a story about inflation fears resulting in negative polling of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy:
• You would have to have more dementia than old Joe to not see how poorly everything is — Mike McK.
• It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what he is doing — Trevor C.
• The Democrats’ latest ploy is to blame the inflation on Trump. But it doesn’t hold water — Duane S.
• When the Dow is reaching record highs, it doesn’t sound like a poor economy to me. But to give President Biden credit for that is asinine. With all the money being pumped into circulation by the Treasury Department, it’s only a matter of time before inflation will catch up — Chuck W.
On a story about vandals overturning tables, and wrecking restrooms at Princeton City Park:
• If the guilty are not made to pay for the damages, they will not learn to respect our beautiful land or others. Community service of working in the park may teach a lesson — Phyllis D.
• If and when you find the guilty ones, put them to scrubbing the bathrooms on a hot day — Vern B.
On a story about Tazewell County Schools announcing it is not teaching Critical Race Theory:
• I truly do not understand school systems announcing this. It’s not being taught in K-12 schools — Michelle W.
• Good! History is about all the good and bad — Alisha S.
• Yes! Yes! That is absolutely amazing. So proud of the ones that made that decision — Teresa W.
• Critical Race Theory is not taught in K-12. It’s another hot button issue Republicans devised to keep their base riled up — Bonita G.
• That is great news! Teach the truth! — James B.
