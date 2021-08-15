A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a local rehab center worker leaving her job after being told she had to take the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Don’t walk out! Let them fire you! Other health care employees should all band together. They can’t fire you all when there is no one to run the place — Stacy R.
• I agree, it’s her right to leave, but the sad part is she is a health care worker and states that since she has already had Covid she believes she has immunity — Michelle W.
• Good for them! No one should be forced to take it — Amanda R.
• Some of y’all haven’t put a COVID-19 patient in a body bag before and it shows — Marishka B.
• I know doctors, nurses even pharmacists who chose not to take it. Should not be bribed forced or shamed into taking it. There I said it. My freedom, my option— Karen P.
• As they should. No patient should be exposed because of another’s refusal to use available protection — Frances C.
On a story about virus cases surging in West Virginia due to the more contagious Delta variant:
• I’m seeing a surge in cases but not seeing a surge in deaths — Duane S.
• Now there is a Lambda variant that is vaccine resistant. Another vaccine headed our way — Andi L.
• God please reveal everything on these viruses and bring an end to this because something is not right about all this — Kathy W.
On a story about crews working to complete the $58 million King Coal Highway contract near Airport Road and Kee Dam:
• No matter what they name the bridge, it will always be known as the bridge to nowhere — Dusty Mc. K
• A huge waste of money. What is needed is to pave all these patches on our roads — Roy K.
• It was built more than 12 years ago. I remember it being finished in 2008 — Brandon J.
On a story about preparations being underway for the Coalfields Expressway project in McDowell County:
• One section of the Coalfield Expressway was completed to dirt grade several years ago in McDowell County between Welch and the federal prison — Bill C.
• Well hope I live long enough to see the completion — Robert H.
On a story about virus hospitalizations jumping at Princeton Community Hospital:
• Oh my gosh. How sad and scary. Prayers for those people— Daisy W.
• Prayers for everyone! — Louise W.
• All the best to them and their families — Gail S.
• I hope every person who is offering prayers here is also vaccinated. Because that’s really what is going to help this situation out — Melissa G.
• This virus will stop if you close the border — Joan B.
• The sky is falling! Crawl under the covers and cower in fear! — Mike L.
On a story about a Virginia amendment seeking to give deputies, jail officers $5,000 bonuses:
• I guess Northam needs the police now — Dave B.
• Hopefully he will do the same for his employees! Especially the ones who’ve stuck around since day one — Amanda M.
• It wasn’t Northam who made the request. It was the Tazewell Republican ... — John H.
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Education tabling a decision on masks in schools until their next meeting:
• I think its stupidity at its worse. Ours don’t like wearing them but they don’t want to get sick. How about when yours does get sick? You going to blame it on the school for them getting sick? — Sharon H.
• Parents know their children better than anybody. Someone telling them what to do with their children is like trying to take away their right as a parent — Audry H.
• Mask do not work. But if they make you ( feel better) then wear them. Don’t push them on others — Janie L.
• Masks make you sick. Covid can kill you — Frances C.
• These people are the reason we are now in this resurgence. They won’t be satisfied until we have multiple school infections and all school activities (sports included) have to be canceled for a second year — Bill S.
• Let the anti-maskers school their children at home, then. Since they’re all medical experts we can assume they’re all teachers, too. — Donald Z.
On a story about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment allegations:
• They got what they wanted! He is out of power now! — Linda D.
• Needs to be charged and lose his benefits — Kristie D.
• If Democrats do not follow through with prosecution, we’ll know this was politically motivated. I certainly hope they do prosecute him, so he can’t make a comeback — Mary K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.