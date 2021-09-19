A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses:
• Evil comes in different packages. This one happens to be a president wanting to destroy America — Carolyn T.
• Some of y’all clearly haven’t read this mandate. If you work for a place with 100 employees or more, and you decide not to get vaccinated, you have to undergo weekly testing — Kerri B.
• What happened to my body, my choice? — Selena M.
On a story about prices jumping an unprecedented 8.3 percent in August due to inflation:
• That’s what happens when a pandemic isn’t addressed, people are put out of work, the supply chain and production crumble, and the economy gets trashed — Deb McC
• Trump spent trillions, Biden spent trillions. The American people pay the price — Jaris H.
• I’m not a Biden fan but: Five of those months was under the Trump administration. I would be more curious to see what the inflation breakdown monthly is — Chuck W.
On a story about the ongoing COVID-19 surge in West Virginia showing no signs of slowing down:
• Because people are to irresponsible to do the right thing — Robin L.
• Wow. Who would have thought that opposing mask and vaccine mandates would lead to more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths? — Denisa P.
• The governor needs to do something. A lot a school-age kids starting to get the virus. It’s scary — Hudson R.
• What is the governor waiting for? How many more cases before he acts? His failure to act on the virus has put us way ahead of other states. His baby dog and lottery act are not doing anything to lower the COVID rates — John H.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying he will not support the full $3.5 trillion price tag of President Joe Biden’s human-infrastructure bill:
• Joe only cares about Joe. If somebody was paying Joe that, he’d be all for it — Justin K.
• Finally doing the right thing! Thank you for looking out for your constituents — Bill C.
• Don’t give in Manchin! Don’t let them bully you! — Mitch X.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate in court, as part of a 24-state coalition:
• Way to go. We have rights and thank you for standing up for them — Jason M.
• Guess he wants to keep on watching West Virginians die! Idiotic — Frances C.
• We have the right to choose. I will not get that shot. Nor will my kids — Angel B.
On a story about Mercer County officials warning that the local health care system is being strained by a surge of COVID-19 patients:
• If BRMC were open, they’d be full too. I’m sure there are people waiting right now for ICU beds — Rachel C.
• Crazy. They talk about this while they stand shoulder to shoulder — Greg G.
• Get vaccinated. There’s literally no excuse, unless you aren’t eligible to receive one — Jerrad W.
• This would’ve happened even if BRMC was open. Hospitals are slammed for hundreds of miles — Jonathan M.
On a story about Gov. Justice calling the Delta variant “a disease of the unvaccinated:”
• Still not getting the vaccine for you or the dog — Angel B.
• Well lots of vaccinated people are getting it also and they can’t blame the unvaccinated for it because that’s not always the case! — Theresa M.
• So, why do you support your AG’s suing Biden. You speak with a forked tongue! — Bill S.
On a story about five evacuees from Afganistan who were brought to Virginia having measles, and health officials investigating possible exposures in three parts of the state:
• Not to worry. Responsible citizens have had themselves and their children vaccinated — Chuck A.
• And the people who gripe the loudest about this kind of thing are the ones who also won’t get vaccinated for this kind of thing — Ken M.
• Put them in the governor’s mansion, he wanted to be so welcoming to them — Christy P.
On a story about residents airing grievances about their phone and internet service at a public service commission hearing in Princeton:
• I hope changes are made. I can never get any answers to why my bill is all over the place — Logene M.
• Why can’t they have a hearing about AEP? Like why my bill in a two-bedroom apartment is $300 when last year it was less than half that? — Donna H.
• Good! We have Suddenlink because that’s the only choice we have — Rachel C.
On a story about religious exemptions growing as vaccine mandates continue in the U.S.:
• That’s going low to use religion! — Eleanor M.
