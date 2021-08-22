A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Mercer County Health Officer Dr. Rick Sabol telling the Board of Health members that the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for everyone:
• I’m all for vaccines but my opinion, it’s up to the individual if they take one or not. Not just the Covid vaccine but any vaccine — Jessica B.
• I am vaccinated but I do not agree that people should be made to get vaccinated. I thought this was a free country; sounds like Socialism to me — Kim H.
• I’m not getting it period. But I encourage everyone that gets the vaccine to please wear a mask and stay home. No need to infect the unvaccinated — Billy W.
•Nope! What happened to my body, my choice! — Angie L.
• Just realize there may be no nurses to take care of you and lack of teachers to teach your poor kids. So take a look at these fast food places begging for help. That’s coming soon because of people afraid of a shot — Stephanie K.
•No. It’s each individual’s choice if you want it get it. If you don’t then don’t. I don’t think anyone has a right to make you do what you don’t want to do — Kristie D.
On an editorial about the cancellation of the Mercer County Fair:
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt McC.
• But they can have the state fair instead? Let that sink in. — Eric U.
• So a liberal Democrat like Obama can have 500 or more with no mask for a party but 200-300 people can’t have a fair. LOL — Keith O’D.
On a story about masks once again being required at the Mercer County Courthouse:
• Instead of just thinking about “me,” let’s think about “we” — Bill S.
• Are they actually going to enforce the employees to wear them this time? I was there in December and not one employee behind the glass had a freaking mask on — Kat A.
• So embarrassing that this is even a debate. The rest of the developed world is wearing masks because it’s the right and smart thing to do — Coty H.
On a story about more U.S. cities requiring a digital proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, stores and events:
• Absolutely support it and mandatory masks! For the protection of the community, not the beliefs of a few — DA W.
• Don’t expect me to spend any money in these places! We’re not a Communist nation! — Suzie L.
• It’s unlawful. Look up the HIPPA act. If they are not your primary care physician or you’re not being seen at a hospital then it’s none of their business — David B.
• I believe that we are going down a slippery slope that is leading to complete government control — Candy T.
• I’m amazed how quickly we are giving up our freedoms! — Dave B.
• These business will not see any of my money — James C.
• I’m appalled by people in the comment section supporting this unconstitutional act, this folks is Communism as it’s finest — Eric U.
On a story about a local soldier killed in action in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor returning home to Mercer County for a proper and full military funeral:
• Welcome home and thank you for your ultimate sacrifice. My dad was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran — W. Larry R.
• This is an amazing gift to this family tree. Thank you for sharing. God bless your family and welcome home Soldier — Barb T.
• Rest easy sailor — Justin C.
On a story about the newly renovated Granada Theater preparing to open its doors:
• Incredible undertaking. Congrats — Ron W.
• That is awesome — Sandy McG
• I can’t wait to support this wonderful theater! Huge thank you to all those who worked so hard to bring it back. It is a Bluefield icon! — Sharon F.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.