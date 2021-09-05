A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s vaccine mandate for state workers beginning:
• Just another Democrat to take our freedom — Zettie G.
• What ever happened to people’s freedom. Freedom to decide if they want the vaccine or not. Freedom of choice. Freedom to work — Lonna A.
• Well is he going to force hospitals to do them for free, because insurance definitely won’t go for this one. He has officially lost his mind — Jason W.
• No surprise here — Duane S.
On a story about Virginia Tech unenrolling 134 students for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine:
• This is so stupid — Kristie D.
• I got a serious question. They kick these kids out for not getting the vaccine. But yet Friday night’s game is sold out at Lane Stadium against UNC. That don’t make a lot of sense to me — Aaron A.
• Good! — Bill S.
• Good — Dave H.
• Wow this is pathetic! How can they make them take a vaccine! What has happened to our freedoms! — Kenneth C.
• Sad — Travis W.
• This is terrible. Let the students go to school. Our freedoms taken day by day — Zettie G.
• And so it begins ... — Karen P.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing a plan to build and restore more than 2 million homes:
• Biden’s spending increase of the day — Duane S.
• And ... another housing bubble and another crash — Chris A.
• Ain’t he a jewel, him and the Democrats love to spend the taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars on social projects one right after another — Larry T.
• Didn’t increasing mortgage availability get us in an economic meltdown just 13 years ago? — Jeff B.
On a story about six new COVID-19 deaths being reported in the region, including a 34-year-old man:
• Prayers for these families — Andrea A.
• Sending lots of prayers to their loved ones and families— Kayla D.
• Unvaccinated are the reason for this resurgence! — Bill S.
• Prayers for the family and friends. Praying for the ones that are suffering with the virus, especially for the nurses and health care workers — John H.
On a story about President Joe Biden calling the end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan an “extraordinary success:”
• History will absolve Biden on this particular issue, regardless of any short-term political consequences that follow (rightfully or wrongfully). The departure would have been a humanitarian disaster regardless of who led its initiation, when it took place, and every president stretching back to Carter deserves varying amounts of blame for this mess — Jerrad W.
• A “extraordinary success” huh! That’s like a surgeon saying, “the operation was a complete success, but the patient died”! Not gonna be able to lie out of this one Joe! — Larry T.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice declaring a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Depression Ida:
• Isn’t he worried that this will divide the state? — Roger D.
• But he refuses to act on the COVID resurgence. Why? — Bill S.
On a story about Monroe County Schools going to virtual-only learning until Sept. 7 due to a jump in COVID cases:
• Online education is safer — Mike D.
• Need to close them all — Danny R.
On a story about the Taliban celebrating victory after the last U.S. planes flew out of Afghanistan:
• I’m glad we’re out, but Biden’s blunders has set this nation back for years to come — Larry T.
• Should have been out so many years ago — Karen C.
• Time to go, you can’t change an idea and culture — Tina B.
• And Jimmy Carter no longer will be known as America’s most incompetent president — Bill C.
• Joe left the enemy billions in weapons, but wants your guns. Wake up America! — Donnie M.
On a story about Tazewell County declaring a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases:
• Just wondering why in a state of emergency would they continue you to have the county fair? — Jessica B.
• Well those masks sure did help in the schools, didn’t they? — Michael and Reazhonda F.
• This is gonna keep happening as long as people keep being dumb about this pandemic. How many people have to die before anti-maskers and anti-vaxers start caring about other people? — Shannon H.
