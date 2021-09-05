Facebook header

A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:

On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s vaccine mandate for state workers beginning:

• Just another Democrat to take our freedom — Zettie G.

• What ever happened to people’s freedom. Freedom to decide if they want the vaccine or not. Freedom of choice. Freedom to work — Lonna A.

• Well is he going to force hospitals to do them for free, because insurance definitely won’t go for this one. He has officially lost his mind — Jason W.

• No surprise here — Duane S.

On a story about Virginia Tech unenrolling 134 students for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine:

• This is so stupid — Kristie D.

• I got a serious question. They kick these kids out for not getting the vaccine. But yet Friday night’s game is sold out at Lane Stadium against UNC. That don’t make a lot of sense to me — Aaron A.

• Good! — Bill S.

• Good — Dave H.

• Wow this is pathetic! How can they make them take a vaccine! What has happened to our freedoms! — Kenneth C.

• Sad — Travis W.

• This is terrible. Let the students go to school. Our freedoms taken day by day — Zettie G.

• And so it begins ... — Karen P.

 On a story about President Joe Biden announcing a plan to build and restore more than 2 million homes:

• Biden’s spending increase of the day — Duane S.

• And ... another housing bubble and another crash — Chris A.

• Ain’t he a jewel, him and the Democrats love to spend the taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars on social projects one right after another — Larry T.

• Didn’t increasing mortgage availability get us in an economic meltdown just 13 years ago? — Jeff B.

On a story about six new COVID-19 deaths being reported in the region, including a 34-year-old man:

• Prayers for these families — Andrea A.

• Sending lots of prayers to their loved ones and families— Kayla D.

• Unvaccinated are the reason for this resurgence! — Bill S.

• Prayers for the family and friends. Praying for the ones that are suffering with the virus, especially for the nurses and health care workers — John H.

On a story about President Joe Biden calling the end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan an “extraordinary success:”

• History will absolve Biden on this particular issue, regardless of any short-term political consequences that follow (rightfully or wrongfully). The departure would have been a humanitarian disaster regardless of who led its initiation, when it took place, and every president stretching back to Carter deserves varying amounts of blame for this mess — Jerrad W.

• A “extraordinary success” huh! That’s like a surgeon saying, “the operation was a complete success, but the patient died”! Not gonna be able to lie out of this one Joe! — Larry T.

On a story about Gov. Jim Justice declaring a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Depression Ida:

• Isn’t he worried that this will divide the state? — Roger D.

• But he refuses to act on the COVID resurgence. Why? — Bill S.

On a story about Monroe County Schools going to virtual-only learning until Sept. 7 due to a jump in COVID cases:

• Online education is safer — Mike D.

• Need to close them all — Danny R.

On a story about the Taliban celebrating victory after the last U.S. planes flew out of Afghanistan:

• I’m glad we’re out, but Biden’s blunders has set this nation back for years to come — Larry T.

• Should have been out so many years ago — Karen C.

• Time to go, you can’t change an idea and culture — Tina B.

• And Jimmy Carter no longer will be known as America’s most incompetent president — Bill C.

• Joe left the enemy billions in weapons, but wants your guns. Wake up America! — Donnie M.

On a story about Tazewell County declaring a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases:

• Just wondering why in a state of emergency would they continue you to have the county fair? — Jessica B.

• Well those masks sure did help in the schools, didn’t they? — Michael and Reazhonda F.

• This is gonna keep happening as long as people keep being dumb about this pandemic. How many people have to die before anti-maskers and anti-vaxers start caring about other people? — Shannon H.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you