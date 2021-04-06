A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Princeton’s first female firefighter:
• Congratulations, Ashley. So excited and happy for you — Sheri D
• Awesome! Congratulations! — Kim W.
• Congratulations! — Nick F.
• Congratulations young lady — Bill S.
On a column by Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin standing firm on his core beliefs:
• Standing firmly on the fence.... — Deb McC.
• Time will tell but I predict he will fold like a house of cards in a tornado! — Larry T.
• Jim Justice should start an immediate recall movement — David W.
On a story about the ban on renter evictions during the pandemic being extended by the Biden administration:
• Not right they have gotten lots of money given to them to pay bills — Carrie M.
• Maybe he should put them in motels or pay their rent. What about the landlord? A lot of them are still paying a mortgage on the property, taxes, fire insurance — Dena M.
On a story about President Joe Biden’s plan to provide electricity to more homes through offshore wind energy:
• For all the folks whining about the AEP rate increase, just wait until this boondoggle hits home — Bill C.
• Wouldn’t think salt water would have any effect on these? — Donetta B.
• Stay away from the Great Lakes. Put them all off the coastline of California — Lonna A.
On a story about a proposed “vaccine passport” that could be required for travel, eating out, etc.; and the CDC’s prediction of a possible fourth wave of the virus:
• So according to Democrats minorities do not have the capacity to obtain an ID but at the same time they want everyone to get the vaccine and carry a card to prove you had your vaccine that you cannot get without an ID. We are officially living in the Twilight Zone! — Kelli C.
• Yep, let every dang illegal alien there is come right across his open borders without even being tested and set up a private national “vaccine passport” testing for American citizens. That’s about par for the course! — Larry T.
• ID’s required for proof that Americans have received a vaccine, but requiring an ID to vote is a burden on minorities? Not everyone wants the vaccine and that is their personal choice — Taylor S.
• I will get vaccine if I want to, which I don’t want to right now, much less carry a additional ID. Are the powers that be out of their minds? — Rusty P.
• A vaccine passport is a form of ID. I thought IDs were racist? — Wai H.
On a story about the city of Bluefield choosing Col Harry “Cecil” Marson as its next city manager:
• Welcome to Bluefield. Best wishes in all you do! — Charles B.
• We welcome you, sir! I am very excited to see what the future holds with you leading the way — Shep S.
• Good luck — Bertha R.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joining a 21-state coalition lawsuit that is challenging President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline:
• No one mentions all the jobs lost if this pipeline is completed, such as the oil truck drivers, motel workers, service plaza workers, etc. — Bill S.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing that he intends to legalize marijuana on July 1 of this year:
• Oh no. There are enough drug heads in Virginia. There will be more accidents — Tammy T.
• Thank you governor — Barbara S.
• He done smoked too much of it — Jimmy B.
• I wish W.Va. had a governor like this instead of one we can’t trust with a houseplant — Coty H.
• I can go across the border for that too with less taxes — Joyce W.
