A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice announcing a second vaccine lottery, and his plan to give away luxury sports cars:
• West Virginia could use all this money you are wasting, look at our roads! Showing your true colors Jim Justice Democrat — Sheila B.
• A complete waste of tax dollars given away by someone who doesn’t pay his taxes, bills or employees! — Malena M.
• I think all this money for these incentives can be used for much better use — Lori C.
• Where did all this money come from? And what do I have to do to win some of my tax money back that he is giving away? — Todd B.
• When they start to bribe you to do something it probably isn’t a good idea — Dakota C.
• These gifts or incentives brought to you by hard-earned taxpayer money — Dusty McK.
• Please explain to me why it’s only for the age 12/35? We seniors have taken the vaccine as well. To me this is discrimination — Sue M.
• There is just something with this when ya have to be rewarded or bribed for taking the vaccine. I took the flu shot many times, never got a reward — Tina L.
On a story about the West Virginia Public Service Commission changing course and scheduling a public hearing in Princeton on its Suddenlink case:
• Good they tell you your bill is going to be $147 plus taxes and it’s not. It’s $192. Can’t never get to talk to someone about billing — Tammy P.
• Good. My bill is $199 and half the time we have no service ... — Connie D.
• Good! Now it will go in and out of service even more than it already does —‘ Dianna B.
• Thanks for the editorial holding their feet to the fire — Donald Z.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., demanding accountability of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan:
• Please Senator Capito do something. Start impeachment on those fools — Delta M.
• Wouldn’t that military equipment have been turned over to the Afghan military? So, if she wants an accounting, contact them! — Bill S.
• The Afghan army probably took it to them. Not much difference between the Taliban and that army — Jeff B.
• They can’t give full accountability on account it’s all still in Afghanistan — Matthew W.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated:
• Good. Makes the hospital a lot safer — Anne P.
• As they should be! — Bill S.
• Good idea. What took so long — Danny R.
• If you already had COVID-19 you shouldn’t have to take the shot — Janie L.
• Tell me why should I take the vaccine when all that is left is the variant? The variant is different from COVID-19 so the shots aren’t going to help me — Jeannie G.
On a story about the state color-coded system being used to determine mask use in Mercer County Schools:
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt McC
• Thank you for doing the right thing. Very good idea — Danny R.
• Wear the mask and save a life, [you’re] teaching your kids to grow up and act selfish — Wayne B.
On a story about Virginia receiving over 6,000 Afghan refugees:
• I’m troubled (over) whether these people were properly vetted. They should have stayed in the region. I don’t trust anyone working for the Biden Administration vetting anyone — Dave B.
• Great, endanger Americans lives. This could be their way of getting into the U.S. — Candy S.
• Just so I’m not confused, all lives still matter right? — Sheena B.
• I’m glad we’re taking care of them! “For I was a stranger and you took me in.” — Shannon H.
• And there’s no possibility that Taliban members could be in these groups of refugees? — Crissy K.
• Of course, they’re potential voters and Dems will say anything to win over a vote, regardless of whether it’s good for the country! — Linda H.
