On a story about state health officials predicting a peak in the Delta variant surge in 14 days:
• Time for this guy to pull up his big boy pants and if the governor won’t do it statewide, implement a mask mandate for Mercer County — Bill S.
• COVID is going nowhere. Better learn to live with it for the next 100 years! — Bryan J.
• Barely a mask in sight! — Dave H.
• Mask mandates for Mercer County? Everyone is fine, they are doing this to take away your freedoms. Wake up guys — Jade A.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., seeking a “strategic pause” on the controversial $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill sought by majority Democrats in Washington:
• Time for Manchin to retire — Donald Z.
• Why are others so against this action by Senator Manchin? We really need to be spending less, not more … — Sheila K.
• If Manchin’s against it there must be something in there to help poor and/or middle class people — Matt Mc. C.
On a story about Graham’s football team opening with a win over Tazewell:
• They were fantastic. That defense is amazing — Tanya T.
• Love to see a repeat of the 2018 state championship! — Michael C.
On a story about retired State Police Sgt. A.P Christian taking a new post as chief deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department:
• Excellent hire. Alan is a great man!— Chad W.
• Absolutely agree with his thoughts on the cold cases! Glad to hear him mention them — Crissy K.
• Congratulations! — Michelle W.
On a story about Virginia removing the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond:
• I’d like all other history down since we remove one. All should be removed. Let’s not name bridges and roads after people in history by famous names either. Be fair. — Eva B.
• Awesome! — Dave H.
• Here we go again! — Mike D.
• Liberals destroying our history — Vern B.
• Shameful. It’s our history. We shouldn’t destroy history but learn from history — Zettie G.
• This is so stupid. That is apart of our American heritage. I don’t care how old or young you are. That is our history! — Abby D.
On a story about no ICU beds being available at Princeton Community Hospital due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge:
• This is so sad and scary — Cynthia D.
• Sure hope no one has a non-Covid emergency— Bonita G.
On a story about President Joe Biden mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for more than 100 million working Americans in the private sector:
• Not right. Doesn’t even stop you from getting it and they just keep releasing more kinds of it so it’s useless — Carrie M.
• One quote I didn’t see from the article is that Biden said that this isn’t about freedom or personal choice any more. I think that’s an important piece to include in reporting — Greg H.
• I got the vaccine but that was my choice and others have their choice. He is a flipping idiot — Delta F.
• I like the freedom of not being around someone sick — Rick G.
On a story about President Biden moving to oust several Trump military academy board nominees:
•Another ignorant move — Carolyn T.
•How many Obama appointees did Trump keep? — Willie J.
•This guy needs to be impeached. — Rita J.
On a story about most children in Mercer County returning to in-person classroom learning as opposed to virtual learning:
•Kids need in person learning — Dave B.
•As they should — Mills A.
On a story about prices jumping an unprecedented 8.3 percent in August as inflation puts the squeeze on American consumers:
• That meant that you spent $83 more last month for the same merchandise that the month before cost, if you have $1,000 income per month — Carl T.
• It sure did. All due to this demented president who thinks this is a dictatorship. Oh but people are safe from mean tweets — Lisa D
