A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelly-Moore Capito, R-W.Va., declaring she doesn’t think former President Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee:
• He can try, but Governor Ron DeSantis will be our next president — Ian E.
• He would win it if Democrats wouldn’t rig it — Jeremiah R.
• Well that’s a bold statement when you walk in the shadow of Trump — Frances C.
• He should still be president! — David J.
• He’ll be too tied up in the courts to run for anything — Donald Z.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice welcoming the idea of adding three Maryland counties to West Virginia:
• Like Maryland is just going to say OK? — Deb McC.
• Does he or half of those who are posting know how succession from a state works? It’s not that simple — Hobart C.
• Hell, we can’t hang onto the people already here. And of course, JJ knows that even if Maryland agrees (which they won’t), the move still needs Congressional approval — Donald Z.
• What about Virginia counties? — Lee B.
• Congratulations on embarrassing W.Va. and yourself once again. Resign and pay your taxes — Sean T.
On a story about former President Donald Trump’s new media venture getting support from investors:
• I miss my President Trump! — David J.
• Get all the donations he can from his sheep followers, then declares it a failure like his other efforts — Bill S.
• I bet the “IT department” at Trump University is leading the way! — Rick G.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission voting 2-1 to end a mask mandate ordered by the county’s Board of Health:
• Thank you Gene and Bill for listening to the public! I am so glad that I and all the other people came and we stuck together! — Jessica B.
• Freedom of choice. What a novel idea — Todd S.
• Man, these people who will cry about the least little inconvenience would have been so useful during World War II with those mandatory blackouts and rationing — Paul H.
• For those who were for the mandate: Continue to wear your mask. Try to stay safe. For those against, God bless you. You may need it — Chuck W.
• I will still wear mine. Haven’t stopped. Just a personal choice for everyone — Donna C.
• Get ready for the numbers to go back up — Denisa P.
On a story about the city of Princeton announcing plans for a new dog park:
• That will be great. Dog parks are already everywhere else — Karen P.
• I’m sorry but, if you don’t divide the dog park into under 30 pounds and over 30 pounds, you’re asking for trouble — Samuel B.
• The city really needs to invest in a splash pad. The small town of Narrows made a killing with theirs last summer — Jeremy P.
• That’s great but they should maintain the city park — Lisa P.
• How about making a bigger, new and improved playground for the kids? Makes more sense to me? — Jesse D.
• How about something for the children in town to do?! Seems way more important and useful! — Kristin P.
• Great idea! — Anita C.
On a story about President Joe Biden campaigning in Virginia for Democrat Terry McAuliffe:
• I would vote for Mickey Mouse before I would vote for Terry McAuliffe. — Dusty McK.
• I guess he’ll bring some energy to the campaign — Paul D.
• I’d love to meet him face to face — Greg H.
• Too busy to go to the border and see the crisis he created or concern his self with national security, but has time to campaign for his buddy ... — Harriet G.
On a story about a local man facing sexual abuse charges after being caught on security cameras:
• $10,000 bond and is out? Really? What does this say to people who do these vile acts to children? — Sue M.
• Free on bond? Are you kidding me? No bond should be allowed in these cases — Katherine W.
• That is unreal! I bet he wouldn’t be free on bond if he stole a four wheeler. That’s just sick — Delma H.
• Why did they wait until October to arrest him and now free on bond? — Tara C.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing the framework for his massive $1.75 trillion social spending bill:
• Let’s go Brandon! — Larry T.
• Who is Brandon? — Bill S.
• Climate change. Hahaha — Bryan J.
• Your money going over seas folks — Misty M.
