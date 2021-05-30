A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiling a new toll booth beautification marketing initiative for the turnpike:
• The most beautiful toll booth is one that doesn’t exist — Deb McC.
• They would be more beautiful if you would rip them down and put them in the landfill. This road has been paid for 10 times. End the highway robbery — Mike McK.
• Toll booths are one of the reasons I take a different route when coming to visit family — Lisa K.
• Another fleecing of W.Va. at the expense of taxpayers — Clarence C.
• You taking them out? Wonderful. More people would come here if this state wasn’t so greedy — Craig B.
On a story about President Biden doubling U.S. emergency spending due to climate change:
• You know what Joe, screw climate change, end the spending. Use your money to spend! — Joan B.
• More money down the toilet is all that is! – Larry T.
• Thank you Mr. President — Hoss K.
• Why is a certain part of our population so easy to control? Do you honestly think man can control the climate of earth? — Greg G.
• The climate cannot be controlled by humans! It’s another control mechanism being used by politicians just like masks! Democrats must have a tool to control the gullible sheep! — Mike L.
On a story about fully vaccinated W.Va. residents aged 18 to 35 now being able to sign-up for a $100 gift card:
• Stop the whining, get the vaccine if you want it, take a pass if you don’t. No one should be belittled for taking it, or for deciding not to get it — Bill C.
• A real pandemic doesn’t require bribery — Christina C.
On a story about residents expressing dissatisfaction with the age restrictions for vaccine gift cards in West Virginia:
• Not everyone is cool with bribery – Jennifer O.
• So the people over 35 don’t matter? Why are you trying bribe us to take a shot? — Terri S.
• I think it’s great. I never begrudge someone else if offered anything. I’m happy for these younger folks — Debra W.
• LOL. Nobody could give me a thousand dollars to take that shot! Too much bribery going on to not see that something isn’t adding up — Abigail S.
• Other states have incentives for the vaccine too. People will complain no matter how they do it — Anne P.
On a story about the city of Bluefield purchasing another 100 acres of land near Kee Dam for potential development purposes:
• Kee Dam needs a big clean-up. It’s tough to even get a boat in the lake for all the ruts — George M.
• On the bright side, just because the city owns property it doesn’t mean that it becomes part of the city. Princeton at one time, maybe they still do, owned large acreage at the Dan Hale Lake — Bill C.
• The city needs to stay out of the valley — Travis W.
On a story about how Facebook is no longer deleting posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made:
• Gee, thanks Facebook for letting us have our own opinion — Patty H.
• So in other words we’ve been right this whole time and so was President Trump — Greg G.
• Facebook fact checkers is censorship — Rosanna H.
On a story about a public hearing being set for a proposed rate hike from Appalachian Power:
• The PSC as set up now is a total waste — they usually just agree to whatever. I am aware that some increase may be necessary from time to time due to increased product and fuel costs but all too often the top execs of any company still get their perks and bonuses and the average people pay for their waste! — Charles B.
• With people struggling right now and they want a price increase — Rhonda C.
• Everything is being hiked except wages. How do they think people are going to pay these bills? — Margaret W.
• Why bother? They’ll get it just like they always do — Donald Z.
On a story about Democrats trying to stop the sale of U.S. arms to Israel:
• Let’s stop funding Iran who is supplying Hamas with assault rockets. Makes sense? Israel (is) only defending itself against their assault. Note to Hamas: don’t bite the big dog unless you want bit back — Donetta B.
• Your Democrat party in action. They want to stop funding the Iron Dome, their main defense from terrorist rockets fired at civilians! Why? — Paul D.
• Makes sense, they didn’t want the Ukraine to be able to defend itself either — Justin J.
