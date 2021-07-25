A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., opposing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill sought by majority Democrats:
• Our country will never get out of debt. Our children and grandchildren will suffer for all this reckless and unnecessary spending — Phyllis D.
• Conservatives only yell about debt when the Democrats are in charge — Donald Z.
• This bill needs to be stopped. It’s all about turning our nation into a socialist cesspool — Dave B.
• Debt — that’s a word I haven’t heard Republicans throw around for about five years — Chris V.
On a story about a bank robbery suspect from Greenbrier County being nabbed in Princeton:
• Good job Princeton W.Va. PD officer! — Linda B.
• Well that run from the law was short lived — Spring P.
• Who robs a bank and then goes to Walmart to shop? — Amanda L.
On a story about the CDC director warning of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated:”
• If you don’t want to protect yourself, no one’s making you. Just be aware the virus will find many of the unvaccinated because, well, that’s what viruses do — find hosts to live in — Kathryn D.
• It’s a personal choice. Between someone and their doctor. According to the laws on the books, it’s no one else’s business — Dave B.
• We have two pandemics in this country, the prevailing of which is anti-intellectualism — Coty H.
• The “unvaccinated” have made their choice — Duane S.
On a story about active virus cases rising again across the U.S. and West Virginia:
• If everyone would put the phones down and turn TVs off (they) could live a stress-free life without looking at something like this to get everyone going again — Kelsey W.
• Is it any wonder? It’s all thanks to moronic conservatives who think they know more than doctors — Shannon H.
• Prayers for our country — Kari C.
• Those not getting vaccinated are bringing it back to W.Va. — Bill S.
On a story about the Teamsters rejecting Bluefield’s Coca Cola plant contract and announcing a looming strike:
• It is a shame that the unions are killing good jobs in this country. A sub-contractor will handle it for half the price and no benefits — John R.
• I hope they get everything they ask for. If people would read the article it’s not about the company going broke, it’s about how the company is treating their employees — Tammy B.
• If companies would treat people right, there would be no reason for unions — Terry S.
• Good. We don’t need Coke anyway or any kind of soda — Vicki C.
• They can quit bottling for all we care. Woka Cola can go broke — Frank M.
• Support your union brothers and sisters! — Eleanor M.
• I’m sure those highly skilled employees can quickly and easily find another job with similar pay and benefits, if not more — Tony S.
On a story about a Bluefield mailman being honored with the Postmaster General Hero Award:
• This guy is our mail carrier where I work. He is always so nice. Congratulations! — Sheila B.
• This guy was our mailman. Best ever. — Janice S.
• Congratulations — Barbara W.
• That’s awesome — Susan C.
On a story about a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W-Va., that seeks to speed up welfare recipients return to the workplace:
• If the state pays a living wage you should move forward — Karen C.
• Yep, how bout earning some of that money — Debra B.
• Stop welfare and SNAP. Put people back to work! — Mike D.
On a story about vandals damaging the picnic tables at Glenwood Recreational Park:
• That is so sad. After the park staff handmade all those tables — Stacy H.
• Glad to read some families still turn other family members in when they do something wrong — Lona A.
• I’m sure by now law enforcement has completed their investigation and have the suspects in custody! Right? — Mike L.
