A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the bipartisan infrastructure deal including funding for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects:
• Should have been done back in 2010 — Kenneth P.
• [How] long have they been working on completing the King Coal Highway? By the time they start again the small segments already completed will need more work — Michelle W.
• The powers that be in Charleston and Beckley do not want the King Coal Highway built. I will be surprised if it’s built in its entirety — Dave B.
• Will never see these roads in McDowell County in my lifetime! — Larkin R.
• All lies because the King Coal Highway will never be finished as that would mean the end of West Virginia’s only major “cash cow,” the West Virginia Turnpike — Larry T.
• What’s the point if no coal is coming out of those counties? Perhaps I’m missing something — Chuck W.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., supporting the infrastructure deal:
• It’s being held hostage dependent on two other bills. Don’t count your chickens yet — Paul D.
• Wonder what he gave away to get it … — Angela E.
• Ever wondered just why so many Democrats are turning their backs on West Virginia? — Dwight F.
• What are they going to do with the money Trump sent for all these roads? Send it to China for more Gain Of Function? — Jerry C.
On a story about four more COVID-19 related deaths being reported in Mercer County, this time at an assisted living facility:
• Probably from unvaccinated visitors. Not everyone is going to be truthful about whether they are or not. This is the exact reason to get vaccinated — Debra S.
• I would have thought that everyone working at such a place and those residing there would be required to be vaccinated — Linda H.
• I was in Mercer County last week and was amazed at the comments from people refusing to get vaccinated. Most who are around elderly family members frequently and don’t consider the potential consequences — Terri O.
• If you didn’t get the COVID vaccine you’re vulnerable — Duane S.
On a story about the Freedom from Religion foundation issuing a warning to Tazewell County schools over a pre-game prayer:
• There is no freedom apart from God. Only bondage and death. Continue to pray and throw ourselves before the only sovereign — Keith S.
• They can pray but it can not be teacher or coach lead. Separation of church and state is in our Constitution because there are other religions other than Christian — Beth L.
• Thank God we have coaches who care for our kids. There’s no other school around like Graham High School and I’m beyond grateful my child was apart of it! — Erin S.
• I would think since the prayer was initiated by players, the Wisconsin organization needs to get their ducks in a row before threatening our local school board — Rachelle P.
• But school personnel have no business leading prayers while they’re on the clock and paid by the taxpayers — Chuck A.
• Students can lead student prayer but adults (teachers/coaches) can’t be involved. It is that simple and doesn’t seem too hard to understand — Bill S.
• Maybe people should mind their business. If they want to pray, let them pray — Samantha B.
• Love the Freedom from Religion foundation! They got the illegal Bible in the Schools program canceled in Mercer. Separation of church and state — Sean T.
• Who are they to tell people what to do? They need to be shut down — Michael P.
On a story about California banning travel to West Virginia and four other states:
• Why? Cause we have fresh air and mountains and hardly no homeless on the streets? — Cindy S.
• That’s alright, we don’t want the idiots here anyway! — Larkin R.
• Great news for West Virginia — Kaye C.
• Who wants to go? This is really a good joke! — Morgan G.
• Proud to be from West Virginia. Keep the illegal aliens there also please — Todd B.
• With any luck that idiot will be recalled shortly! — Larry T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.