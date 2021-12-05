A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Dolly’s Diner once again serving a free Thanksgiving meal to area residents:
• Wonderful restaurant to do this for our little town. Thank you — Libby A.
• Wonderful unselfish gesture from this local restaurant — Lynn R.
• God bless your kindness. Will definitely be eating there when I am in Princeton — Ruth R.
• That’s the most kindness I’ve ever heard of. Thank you — Barb T.
On a story about the World Health Organization naming the new COVID variant “Omicron:”
• Optimus Prime booster coming later I suppose — Debra C.
• When will the Chinese Communist Party be held accountable for this nightmare? — Dave B.
• Perhaps a fifth and sixth booster is in order — Steven T.
On a story about Bluefield eyeing major improvements for College Avenue as part of a streetscape plan:
• Long overdue, let’s hope it comes to fruition — Donald Z.
• Love to see sidewalks added on Frederick and Cherry and Maryland too. I have and I have seen so many people walk it and would make the city more attractable — Hobart C.
• How about spending some of that money and giving a little attention to some of the other horrible roads like Bluefield Avenue, etc.? There are roads tore up all over Bluefield, so why is College Avenue the only one they keep messing with? — Abigail S.
On a story about Virginia Gov.-Elect Glenn Younkin bagging groceries at Food City in Abingdon for the United Way of Southwest Virginia:
• Nice to see someone realize Virginia goes further west than just Richmond — Steve N.
• That’s really nice. I hope he isn’t as crazy as I think he is. — Brandon D.
On a story about a Virginia man getting 25 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed one newlywed and injured another:
• Crimes don’t fit the punishments anymore — Chuck P.
• Twenty-five years in prison for this crime is definitely not enough punishment — Lisa W.
On a story about a medical cannabis registration event coming to Princeton:
• Good! For the ones who truly need it — Justin J.
• Doctors won’t give you pain medication so you gotta do what you gotta do! — Larry T.
On a story about no tickets being sold at the gate and digital tickets being required for the Graham-Appomattox game:
• A lot of older people will stop coming to games. They could at least have a kiosk at the gate where you can get this digital ticket — Ace B.
• VHSL is doing online only to make sure they get all of the gate money. It’s stupid to not sell tickets at the gate — Todd K.
• Seems like both the town and school system had plenty of time to make everyone aware of this problem, only they didn’t. Can’t the town/school have a center where parents, etc. can come and someone there work the system for them? — Bill S.
On a story about the first Omicron variant of COVID-19 being confirmed in the U.S.:
• Cue the fear and panic! — Mandy D.
• I love seeing the comments of fellow men and women of the local area that aren’t buying the baloney. The goal is the cessation of our rights and potential population control in the long term — Clutch F.
• Whatever. Doesn’t surprise me. Just something for the media to flip around to try to make people scared — Kelsey W.
On a recount requested by Democrats in two Virginia House of Delegates races getting underway:
• Face it Democrats the Republicans won! — David B.
• Accept the results. Unless you don’t like who won — Michael M.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing new restrictions, and plans to fight COVID-19:
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
• Biden said during the first debate last year that if any president like Trump had that many COVID deaths that he should resign! Trump had about 385,000 die all of last year and so far Biden has had over 386,000 die this year with a month to go. So he should abide by his own statement and resign! — Larry T.
