A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Appalachian Power requesting another rate increase, which could cause monthly power bills to go up by more than $18 a month:
• Someone must either stand up and say no more increases or we need to allow another company to come in and give them a run — Carolyn B.
• This is what happens when you do away with coal power (the cheapest power we have). Get ready. It’s going to keep going up — Joe B.
• This is absurd, how do they expect us to pay for these increases? Wages have not gone up, just our bills — Margaret W.
• Our incomes are not going up enough to meet your increases! Please reconsider — Pattie S.
• How will the elderly survive? It’s hard enough for my family and we work — Michelle M.
• Everyone need to go solar — Danny K.
• This is crazy. I can’t heat my house at the rates now — Gary L.
• Just like the old saying goes. The rich keep getting richer and the poor keep getting poorer! — Marty T.
• People are already struggling. Bad enough as is paying bills on pre-inflation paycheck. So here — let’s add insult to injury with higher bills then wonder why people don’t get out and spend money the way they use to — David B.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., pushing for Coalfields Expressway funding:
• That project was funded about 35 years ago and has not been completed yet. What happened to all the money that was poured into that project over the past 35 to 40 years? — Jim R.
• Waste of money! Losing my families home to this stupid road! — Kenneth C.
On a story about satellite photos showing possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in the east:
• God help the people of Ukraine and stop this unnecessary war — Charles N.
• Putin should have been stopped soon as he crossed the border. He’s another Hitler. History is repeating itself. It’s all about the fossil fuels. He won’t stop with Ukraine — Dena M.
• Maybe the Russians just planted a new crop of potatoes, after all last Friday was Good Friday! — Larry T.
On a story about Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion:
• Free speech on Twitter! Now that’s a good thing! — Larry T.
• That money should go to the needy — Michael W.
• There are plenty of social media platforms out there. You can find them providing a sounding board for all kinds of nutty conspiracy theories. Having an opinion is one thing, but perpetuating misinformation that puts public health and safety at risk is quite another — Chuck A.
• Liberal heads exploding — Eddie W.
• Cheaper to start his own — David J.
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
• Free to spread disinformation — Bonita G.
• Go Elon! — Bill C.
On a story about a new high school program aiming to help address statewide teacher shortages:
• I’m a retired teacher. West Virginia asks way too much of teachers and pays them way too little. I loved my job, but thinking back, I should have done something else — Loretta M.
• The overall environment has to be addressed from pay, benefits to safety — Clarence L.
• If we need more teachers, quit making it harder on those who are currently trying to obtain their degree — Hannah M.
On a story about U.S. consumer confidence falling as inflation surges:
• Ya reckon? I think we already know that it was the Democrats that caused this mess! The whole dang thing! — Larry T.
• That’s code for “build back better.” Isn’t working — Jamie L.
• Confidence in the economy will continue to fall while the Biden Administration and the Dems along with the Rhinos are in control — Dave B.
