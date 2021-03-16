A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the CDC OKing vaccinated people gathering in small groups with other vaccinated people without masks:
• I gather with whom I please, when I please. Always have been. CDC doesn’t tell me how to live — Ann P.
• This just in. You can gather anywhere and with who ever you want — vaccine or no vaccine — unless we are all going to become paper carrying communists — Denny M.
• Didn’t they just released a statement saying that masks reduce COVID infections by 1.5 percent or something useless? — Jesse H.
• Several weeks back, they encouraged continual social distancing and wearing masks, even doubling up on masks. Maybe they just want you dummies to gather and see which one outlives the other. LOL — Ophelia W.
• One thing about these anti-vaxxers, they will be the guinea pigs for their own theory — Duane S.
On a story about Montcalm High School Principal Craig Havens passing away:
• Rest in peace Mr. Havens. Deepest sympathy extended to loved ones, faculty and students — Vickie K.
• Sincere prayers of sympathy go out to Cindy, their children and extended family. Such a wonderful human being. May God provide comfort and peace to each of your hearts and the hearts of all those whose lives were touched by him — Elizabeth Y.
• So sad to hear of this. Our prayers are with the family and school as they carry on his love for the sport and honor his legacy — Michele L.
• Just a sad day. I’ve known Craig and his family since my Concord days. He was one of the finest individuals that I’ve ever meet. Always smiling and happy. Prayers to the family — Darren T.
• He was a great man. I truly believe he was the heartbeat of Montcalm. This is a very sad day. Prayers go out to his wife, Cindy, and his children. I hope God will dispense his loving arms around them in the days to come — John B.
On a story about West Virginia Governor Jim Justice criticizing those people who aren’t taking the vaccine:
• Seriously? You lift the mask guidelines and open everything without any regard for the safety of West Virginians, and then turn around (and) tell everyone to get vaccinated? The nerve of politicians never ceases to astound me — Coty H.
• It’s a mistake to pressure people into taking the shot. Also, its everyone’s individual choice and yes I am taking the shot, but I know some that aren’t and I’m OK with that — Kristie D.
• We are all just volunteers for a mass experiment. I’m not volunteering — Marlana W.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam saying there will be no return to normal until Virginia reaches herd immunity:
• Nice to see that at least some governors are doing the right thing, even though it’s not the popular thing — Coty H.
• [His] idea of giving out the vaccine is to give it to population areas first (Democrat areas) no matter how old you are! I’m 70 and live in rural Bland County (Republican area) and I can’t get it! Typical no good liberal governor — Larry T.
• I’ve been living normal the whole time. Don’t listen and do anything he’s says. He’s a joke — Michael J.
• Some here would prefer we just let more Americans die if it means they can go back to doing their thing. They don’t consider it could be them or someone they love. (Or just don’t care, I guess) — Ace B.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying that he wants to keep the filibuster:
• Joe Manchin is the very definition of never say never — Jeff B.
• I know that all politicians talk out of both sides of their mouths, but Manchin is truly the most two-faced politician I have ever seen — Coty H.
• This is gonna be two years of him holding the Senate hostage for whatever his agenda of the day is. Might as well ask him what agenda to push every session — Brandon D.
• Don’t let Manchin fool you. He’s going to do what Schumer tells him to do no matter what he says — Mike L.
