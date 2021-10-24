A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. wholesale prices jumping 8.6 percent over the past 12 months due to inflation:
• $11 for a pack of bacon. This has got to stop! — Jesse H.
• When my buddies used to ask me “what’s up,” I would say “Oh, not too much, same old, same old! Now when they say “what’s up” I say “everything” (thanks to Biden and the Democrats)! — Larry T.
• Democratic policies and mandates are fueling the problem. We have to stop the insanity and get people back to work and bring our manufacturing back home — Dave B.
• Not on the farmers end though they are basically stealing from the poor to feed the rich — Jason H.
On a story about a new manufacturing firm bringing 2,500 jobs to Wytheville:
• Where will they find this many people who are willing to work? — Anita P.
• Where are they going to find that many people to work? They will have to take applications from all over the state — Pete H.
• People are willing to work, but not so much for part-time jobs at minimum wage — Donald Z.
On a story about no one showing up for the Mercer County Board of Health’s public hearing on its mask mandate:
• Please don’t mandate masks. Let us make our own decision — Zettie G.
• By all means let’s rip off the masks and see how many more cases and deaths we can score. And ignore the vaccines available to us — Frances C.
• We all know that the masks have become nothing but a Democrat virtue signal device. Let people be free to wear them if it makes them feel better, but don’t force them on the rest of us — Mike L.
• “We all know that” not wearing the mask is a Trumpie “virtue signal device.” —Bill S.
• They manipulate everything to suit themselves. Just like the time of the meeting. The timing of the meeting was strategic. They did it so that us working people and people who have children couldn’t get there — Jennifer M.
• Everyone is all fired up about trick or treating moved to the 30th. Simpletons can only deal with one thing at a time — Monk L.
• Why have the meeting right after school and people still at work? Just extend mask mandate until you can reschedule the meeting for a new date and time — Sheryl P.
• They didn’t want anyone to come to that meeting or it would have been scheduled for 6 p.m. — Danny K.
• Well they had the meeting early enough in the day that most people are working — Candy T.
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Health extending its mask mandate until Dec. 22:
• Just do what you want. I do. No mask yet, and if directed to put one on I leave and patron another business that appreciates it — Randy B.
• If you haven’t noticed, no one cares what you think you can mandate, mask or otherwise — Rocky B.
• It’s not a law. They can’t make you do anything — Joshua U.
• Good! Not that most do it anyway — Dave H.
On a story about the new House of Delegates district maps in Mercer County:
• Interesting how it’s “a happy accident” lines were drawn in the three delegates separate districts — Kat L.
• The gerrymander is strong with this map — Jeff M.
• Just wonder what next year will look like after the 2022 mid-terms. Who will win, who will lose? — Hobart C.
• This drawing is confusing — Donald Z.
On a story about Macado’s in Bluefield, Va. opening on Nov. 1:
• This restaurant has all the potential in the world if managed correctly. Can’t wait to check this one out — Chad W.
• That only took five years after being announced, what’s the rush? — Brandon J.
• Am I the only one who finds it weird that it’s in the same building as Anytime Fitness? — Sammy J.
On a story about President Joe Biden scrambling to save his climate change plan due to opposition from West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin:
• Protecting his large extraction donors — Bill S.
• Joe Manchin got a plan, not helping the poor — Jerry L.
• Democrats are killing our country! — David J.
• Who believes in climate change? — Misty M.
