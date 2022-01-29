A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Tazewell County Public Schools complying with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order allowing parents to decide if their children wear masks in school:
• As it should be the parent’s decision — Robert C.
• On Monday morning if the schools are open, my daughter will go to Bland County High School with no mask — Drema H.
• The state law supersedes any local ordinances. It’s optional for any parent to decide regardless of what Tazewell County says — Steve H.
• My district is optional. We have been optional most of the school year. Kids rarely wear them correctly — Rebecca W.
• The virus may not impact one individual but may be deadly for someone else. Such a small thing to do to keep everyone safe — Lynn C.
• Hope they decide to protect the kids and staff by saying no to this governor’s attempt to wrest away local control — Bill S.
• The masks aren’t working in our schools anyway. Kids wear them all day long and still getting COVID. So what’s the purpose of wearing a mask — Monica D.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley-Moore Capito, R-W.Va., asking for state residents to help with a broadband project:
• Are they just going to give the internet company millions of dollars for no services again? — Danielle D.
• Have the naysayers not seen the placement of fiber optic cables along Route 460? — Bill C.
• Didn’t Manchin start something similar some time ago? — Donald Z.
On a column by Editor Samantha Perry about random acts of rudeness causing unnecessary frustration when shopping carts are left unreturned in parking spaces:
• If they can push the buggy thru the store and to their vehicles, they surely can walk it 20 feet to a buggy corral. If they’re not capable, they should ask a worker to help them — Denise W.
• It’s not often the lame, injured or hassled single mom. It’s the selfish, entitled and lazy — Albert M.
• Her article is not really about shopping carts. In a time and culture where people are so concerned about rights privileges, hurt feelings, caring for fellow man (sorry, person) we have so little respect for others — Joanne K.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital still being at capacity as Omicron surges and hits staff as well:
• Thank God for the caring nurses and others there — Paula H.
• Prayers for all the staff. I have seen them work. And they are putting there self at risk and leaving there families to help the sick and needed — Diane K.
• Lord take care of the staff and all. Amen — Mae B.
On a story about a woman being arrested after biting, and punching Princeton Community Hospital emergency room staff, and biting a city police officer:
• As if these poor people don’t have enough stress on them. How stupid! — Joy L.
• While there is no excuse for her behavior I can see how someone already having a bad day could snap in the ER in these times — Tracy H.
• OMG. No excuse for this behavior — Lynn C.
• The hospital staff is working tirelessly to help people and this is the thanks they get — Jennifer G.
On a story about the Mercer County dilapidated and abandoned structures program going into the Matoaka community:
• Certainly make it nicer for people living there — David McK.
• Thank you — Wendy P.
On a story about a bill introduced in the W.Va. Legislature that would allow residents to make their own liquor:
• There a million things they could be doing but lets debate making liquor at home. Get to work people! — Dana S.
• Alcohol literally kills people. We’d much rather grow a plant — Katherine W.
• I think this is hilarious. We don’t need permission — Dotti E.
• I pretty sure this is already happening so I don’t see what could possibly go wrong except for the occasional extra boom in the night — Patrick C.
