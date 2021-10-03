A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, saying he can’t support another $3.5 trillion in federal spending:
• You’ve done the right thing young man! As a former Democrat I have always liked you putting the people ahead of politics — Larry T.
• Good for Manchin! For once doing the right thing — Gina P.
• About time politicians realize this. It’s affecting all of us. People won’t work and supplies can’t be obtained. Just go to the grocery store to see who its affected — Bonnie H.
• Ask yourself Joe, how much is enough? — Hoss K.
On an editorial about the plan to improve cell phone service along a 20-mile stretch of U.S. 19-460 in Tazewell and Russell counties:
• We live is a mountainous and rural area. Poor cell phone and internet service is to be expected — Jonanthan H.
• This is a good thing, and hopefully it will help attract other businesses with more wireless reach — Hobert C.
• We need hospital and doctors more than that for sure — Minnie W.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice saying the Mountain State is at the peak of the COVID Delta surge:
• Why won’t he issue a mask mandate? The biggest festival just cancelled because of community concerns over COVID. What more does he need? — Bill S.
• It’s sad, but it wouldn’t be happening if not for conspiracy theorists — Coty H.
On a story about a Democrat-controlled committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issuing subpoenas for advisors of former President Donald Trump:
• Collect all the evidence. Investigate. And let the public know the details. The best voter is an educated voter — Deb McC.
• There are bigger issues to worry about right now — Ashleigh T.
• Give it a break. Why aren’t you subpoena Biden and his associates over Afghanistan debacle that led to 13 servicemen and women losing their lives — Kat L.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice encouraging booster shots in the Mountain State:
• I’m going to stick with the FDA’s recommendation and say no thank you — Gary S.
• And yet so many have no opportunity to get it if they want it — Sandy C.
On a story about a new social services coordinator being hired for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department:
• Thank you Chief Deputy A.P. Christian! Much needed — Sue W.
• Sounds great! So happy to get this service here — Meno G.
On a story about Mercer County health officials encouraging the vaccine:
• Some people should have listened to their grandparents or even some parents about the Spanish Flu in 1918 — Sue L.
• It’s sad that this is even necessary. I remember people used to trust science and medicine before this aggressive ignorance took over — Coty H.
• They can’t tell us anything that we don’t already know, and then some — Delma H.
On a story about the price of coffee going up at grocery stores and cafes:
• Everything goes up but the paycheck! — Adrian S.
• The one and only reason everything on this earth is going up is because of Biden and the Democrats — Larry T.
• Ok. They have gone too far now — Alisha S.
On a story about Va. Governor Ralph Northam blaming the unvaccinated for Virginia’s current virus surge:
• He is following Biden’s Democrat lead—“it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Disgustingly divisive! — Leslie B.
• Please put the blame where it belongs. How about starting at the millions coming in at the border with all kinds of sickness — Zettie G.
On a story about Mercer County Schools shutdown of athletics ending:
• The tyranny needs to stop! They are on track to ruin another year for seniors in our area! Shame on you — Jennifer M.
• Can we just get rid of high-school athletics? — Matt B.
• Watch for new upsurge — Bill S.
On a story about YouTube banning vaccine misinformation:
• More control of our speech! — Terry N.
On a story about Dollar Tree planning to charging more than a dollar for some items:
• Biden’s America! Inflation at its highest — Chrystal H.
• Dollar and some change Tree — Caleb S.
• Gotta change that name then — Randall H.
