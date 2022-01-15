A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice testing positive for COVID-19, developing symptoms including cough, congestion and a fever:
• God bless him. This COVID is no joke. These kids do not need to be in school when we are in the red — Sheletta R.
• Is he vaccinated? — Chuck W.
• And he thought it would be a good idea to let the current legislative session go maskless? — Bill S.
On a story about U.S. consumer prices soaring 7 percent in the past year, the biggest increase since 1982:
• Way more on building materials, wire, and any type of conduit went up more than three times what it was — Howell D.
• We can tell when we purchase anything — Crissy K.
• Is this part of the Build Back Better plan I keep hearing about? — Brian M.
• This guy is completely worthless! Not my president — JoAnn W.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joining a coalition of 51 attorneys general in fighting the robocall problem:
• Didn’t realize we now had 51 states? — Bill S.
• I believe that includes Washington, D.C. — David D.
On a story about an Ohio man facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a chase from a West Virginia Turnpike toll plaza into Mercer County:
• I bet he made them chase him in the left lane — Leiane G.
• All Ohio drivers drive like that — Sharon H.
• Because the tolls are too high. I don’t blame them for trying to skip through it — Casey B.
• He didn’t wanna pay the tolls. I don’t blame him — Steve N.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, five days before leaving office, issuing a limited emergency COVID order:
• Good bye and good riddance! — Larry T.
On a story about Pope Francis saying people have a “moral obligation” to take the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Ridiculous statement — Carolyn T.
• Glad I ain’t Catholic — Jamie L.
• This pope has a moral obligation to serve God, but he doesn’t — Jeanie M.
On a story about a unique community outreach program involving the city of Bluefield and Bluefield State College athletic teams — Debra E.
• This program has so much potential Making the best for everyone! — Debra E.
On a story about Cledus T. Judd returning to Bluefield for a concert planned for later this month:
• I watched him last time he was here and I’d love to see him again — Pamela S.
On a story about a property dispute between two neighbors leading to a shooting in Bluefield:
• OMG. It’s bad out. Shame. Everyone should help others — Gayla H.
• Has there been a survey of the property line? — Bill S.
• Stupid — Chuck W.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice seeking Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorization to administer a second Pfizer booster shot, or the fourth shot for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine:
• If two then why not three? — Steven T.
• If it’s taking boosters every other month then “There’s ya sign,” evidently the first one isn’t working — Cindy R.
• I’m ready for my second booster! — Cheryl B.
• What is another shot going to help? Those with the experimental shot are still getting COVID just like everyone else — Delma H.
• Why don’t people understand that the more medication one takes the weaker the immune system becomes — Bonnie R.
On a story about the ongoing search for a new administrator at the Mercer County Health Department:
• Whoever they hire must agree that the purpose of our health department is the health of all Mercer County citizens and nothing else must affect their decisions — Bill S.
