A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the new Goodwill Industries store opening in Bluefield:
• Can’t wait! Love Goodwill Stores in Pearisburg and Wytheville — Marilyn H.
• Yeah with a retail price — Diane D.
• Can’t wait — Pat S.
On a story about Lori Mills beginning work as Mercer County’s new dilapidated buildings officer:
• Hope they keep in mind the history of especially buildings and such … cause once something is gone, sadly it’s gone forever — Hobart C.
• Isn’t that the job of the code enforcement department that we already have or are they just to busy with all the new growth taking place — Kevin S.
• Do they have jurisdiction over dilapidated buildings in towns, like Athens? — Bill S.
On a story about a West Virginia delegate taking heat over a graphic TikTok video:
• And he’s an expert on the subject? — Ron W.
• Republicans should demand his resignation — Bill S.
• Stupidity never fails to astound me — Taylor S.
On a story about a woman born in Princeton being reuniting with her siblings:
• I live in Princeton and have a similar story. Going to meet my half brother in October — Tess B.
• What a great story — Mary K.
• Amazing story — Mary D.
On a story about U.S. health officials adding a new warning to the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction:
• My husband got the J&J shot and he has not had any problems and he is 89 years old — Rita S.
• Johnson and Johnson just needs to give it up. They can’t get it right. This is the second or third time they’ve had issues — Gary S.
• Small reaction risk? The disease that it’s causing practically renders you paralyzed — Danny M.
• 100 people out of 13 million seems pretty low risk to me. Get the shot or don’t, it’s your business. Just look at the bigger picture before jumping to conclusions about reports like this — Amber M.
On a story about consumers paying more for most items in June, the highest increase in inflation since 1991:
• Keep voting for Democrats and we’ll be Venezula soon — Randy B.
• Yep, and it’s gonna get a lot worse! — Larry T.
• It is called supply and demand folks — Tim S.
• This is literally what prices do. They go up, and it isn’t tied to a sitting president. So many of you people need to go back to school — Coty H.
On a story about a new COVID-19 vaccine competition for students and teachers in West Virginia:
• This is wildly irresponsible. There are concerns about infertility, myocarditis, clotting, death. And this age group is at very, very low risk. And everyone knows it … — Megan L.
• Now we’re trying to coerce people into getting the shot. How low will they stoop — Delma H .
• What happened to my body, my choice? — Eric G.
• People in other countries are dying by the hundreds from the new strains because they simply don’t have enough vaccines to get this under control, and we’re having to raffle off guns and trucks to get people to take it. Disgusting — Coty H.
On a story about Tazewell County parents being charged in connection with an infant’s overdose death:
• How on earth could this happen to a four-month baby? — Ruth E.
• Oh my gosh. That innocent baby. This is just so heartbreaking — Samantha B.
• Ignorance! Who does drugs around babies and children? — Debra W.
• This is sickening — Julie W.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice dismissing vaccine conspiracies, including the allegation that the federal government can track you through the vaccine:
• Explain why they are pushing so hard for healthy people to get it, when there is a better chance of surviving it than the flu... — Rocky B.
• I want to know why he’s having this lottery thing when he could have given the people of West Virginia another stimulus like a couple of other states? — Lynda M.
• They already know that vaccine deniers are spending their days watching Fox News and listening to conservative radio. They don’t need a tracker to know what you are doing — Jimmy S.
• All these people are so worried about a tracking device in a vaccine. If anybody wanted to track you, (which they don’t) they could track your cell phone — Bonnie L.
• Of course, he says that, they ain’t going to tell you it’s there — Cindy T.
• No, it probably contains way worse ... like toxic spike proteins that migrate and accumulate in and damage your organs — Megan L.
• A tracking device should be the least of anyone’s worries with this vaccine — Kelly C.
• Folks will believe anything — Carlos W.
