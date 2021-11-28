A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily assuming presidential power during President Joe Biden’s colonoscopy:
• He acts like he’s under anesthesia already — Brian P.
• Trump was too chicken to leave Pence in charge when he had the same procedure — Karen C.
• Scope at that age? I thought they stop recommending those after you hit 75? — Chad W.
• We really needed to know that? — Dave H.
On a story about Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty of all charges in the Kenosha shootings:
• This wasn’t just a win for Kyle! This was a win for every single American’s right to defend themselves! — Diana D.
• Justice is served. Maybe the rule of law remains intact, maybe — Randy A.
• Great day for the law our forefathers wrote. You have the right to defend yourself! — Vern B.
• I figured he would get away with it — Dave H.
• His lawyers are gonna have a field day with defamation lawsuits — Todd L.
On a story about an ambulance crash on Interstate 77 near Princeton:
• These ambulance drivers don’t get enough rest or time off — Kathy A.
• Y’all ready to talk about EMS fatigue/safety yet or do people need to continue to get hurt? — Aaron W.
On a story about a historic church in Bramwell collapsing:
• The Historic Oakvale Depot needs restored — Debra W.
• Gracious. Even the churches are collapsing under this air of hatred and greed we are living in — Frances C.
• So sad that these buildings are left to collapse — Lora V.
• I noticed it was collapsing about two months ago when I drove through there by it — Chris J.
• It’s not like the town hasn’t generated enough income to fix it since making it an ATV town years ago. Other things were more important, I guess — Marishka B.
• Nobody cared about it enough to take care of the upkeep — Steve M.
On a story about two bridge replacement projects being awarded contracts in McDowell County:
• Pave the roads so we can get to the bridges — Bill A.
• Bridges do no good if you can’t drive on the roads — Larkin R.
• How bout creating jobs for people — Timothy R.
• What about fixing Country Girl Road — been closed for two years now — B.J. Thompson
• More of that crazy infrastructure nonsense — Neal V.
• Fix two bridges and pocket the rest — Lynn S.
On a story about U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying President Joe Biden must do more to lower gas and energy prices:
• Reopen the pipelines — Christina G.
• Does he know no shame? Now down to a frontman for the extraction industries — Bill S.
• Gaslighting. Current high gasoline prices have nothing to do with a shortage of crude oil — Donald Z.
• Gas prices weren’t affected by Trump during his presidency, and they’re not affected by Biden during his presidency. The president does not control gas prices. Learn how the supply chain works — Denisa P.
• Rob the fuel reserves, that makes sense — Rosanna H.
• They both waited until Biden gave the order to lower the gas prices — John H.
On a story about President Joe Biden releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve to help lower gas prices:• Why is he holding barrels of oil anyway? Probably has a secret stock account. Just saying — Allen G.
• Three days of oil. Ask his buddies in Russia for more — Larry B.
• What a joke — Martha M.
• What’s that about three days worth? — Bill B.
• If he hadn’t shut down the Keystone pipeline, this would not be necessary. And, he is using our strategic reserves, so what happens when there is a real emergency? — Jerri H.
• Open the pipeline! — Bonnie H.
• Will last three days — David J.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.