A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about more than 50 projects being funded in Southwest Virginia in 2022
• Who funded these projects? — Bill S.
On a story about a pilot transportation improvement plan being in the works for Bluefield to provide better roads, sidewalks and access between the city’s East End and the downtown area:
• Let’s not get too excited. Look how long they are taking to replace that bridge — almost four years — Bill S.
On a story about a neglected guinea pig that found a new home in West Virginia and is now among the pets hoping to star in the next Cadbury Bunny commercial:
• Wonderful — Matha M.
On a story about President Joe Biden telling citizens to have confidence after two major U.S. banks collapsed:
• Biden also said the classified documents found in his garage behind his Corvette was safe too — Dusty M.
• I would rather take advise from a rock before I would Joe Biden — Dusty M.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying she will fight to get the Mountain Valley Pipeline project finished:
• Rather that leading W.Va. as ‘energy sources’ are changing, she is still defending the old ways — Bill S.
• The constant delays have caused more damage to the environment than the completed pipeline will ever cause — Jeff B.
On a story about Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia saying he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department:
• Trying to remain relevant — Bill S.
• Thank you — Winston C.
On a story about U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., backing the unanimous House vote to declassify information on the origins of COVID-19:
• What about those labs we have here? — Dave H.
• What is so important about the origins of COVID? — Bill S.
• Why was it ever classified in the first place? We playing with germ warfare again? — Robert N.
On a story about the return to daylight savings time, and the annual ritual of changing our clocks:
• I really don’t care if it’s DST or Standard Time. Just pick a time and stick with it — Bonita G.
On a story about West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declaring victory after Mastercard and Visa announced they were pausing on a controversial plan to apply a new merchant code to firearm purchases:
• Good reason to use cash when purchasing firearms — Jason S.
On a story about the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives warning that President Joe Biden’s proposed budget won’t pass the legislative chamber:
• We certainly don’t need you holding up Biden’s ideas to make America great for everyone — Bill S.
• Nothing worse than a red house — Dave H.
• Wouldn’t pass nothing. just like Nancy Pelosi did to Trump the whole four years — Misty M.
• Biden and Kamala is a joke. Neither one of them should be in office. Doesn’t even know what he is doing to the American people. Instead of making America great again all he is doing is destroying it — Rita P.
• My gosh this is worse then people going crazy over toilet paper and there was thousands of fig leaves out there. Don’t fall for it — Bert C.’
• It’s funny how they’re so worried about spending, but didn’t mind a bit when Trump was out golfing every single day. What a joke — Jamie L.
• What McCarthy is really saying is “We have to protect our rich donors from having to pay taxes.” Republicans don’t have a budget. It was suppose to be ready in March, then April, now it is May — Bonita G.
On a story about Norfolk Southern’s CEO apologizing to Congress and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery hazardous materials train derailment:
• Too little too late — Dave H.
• Buy their homes — Bill S.
On a story about Senate GOP minority leader Mitch McConnell being hospitalized after a fall:
• Prayers for full recovery. Time to rest and think about your health. God bless — Bert C.
• Hope he recovers quickly and then retires — Carolyn T.
• Thoughts and prayers ... basically. Hope he enjoys premium health care at we taxpayers’ expense — Deb. M.
