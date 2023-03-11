A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a $123 million contract being awarded for the demolition and rebuild of the Bluestone Travel Plaza in Mercer County and the Beckley Travel Plaza in Raleigh County:
• Biggest question is how much are our politicians making from this deal? How does it benefit them? They do nothing for the people — Frank H.
• Waste of money period. They treat the travelers better than the ones who live here — Alisha S.
• What a joke! Anything to keep those tolls coming in. Shame on them — Kim T.
• There outdated I believe they have been up for almost 30 years due to be replaced — Kyle F.
• How about remodeling them instead of tearing them down? Just a thought — Wayne M.
• Man, the tolls are already $4.25. This is ridiculous — Aiden B.
• $35 dollars a year ain’t bad. Drive on it as much as you want as a resident. I agree, though the plaza’s are a waste of money. A rest area is all that’s needed — Jimmy G.
• Tolls going up again for useless things — Marvin J.
• Waste of money for Mercer! — Martha S.
• Can’t wait to see nice new clean modern travel centers along that stretch of road — Jeff B.
On a story about Twitter experiencing glitches as links, images fail to load:
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
On an editorial about the closure of the AMC Theater complex at the Mercer Mall, and how area residents will still be able to watch movies on the big screen at the Granada Theater and the new Raleigh Street cinemas:
• Great — Charlene H.
• I don’t know why Princeton has not built a new one like the one in Wytheville — Amy H.
• AMC closing is the best thing to happen for downtown Bluefield. With the theaters downtown, it will give a way for the city to build back up — Renee B.
• Why not a paint ball, or a airsoft course? Some sort of a physical activity? Nothing left in this area to do — Richard H.
• Hope it does! — Diane B.
On a story about Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry being named “Columnist of the Year” in the 2022 Best of CNHI editorial contest. This is the sixth year that Perry has won the “Columnist of the Year” award in the national competition:
• She deserves it — Joe H.
• Congratulations — Deb M.
• Congratulations Samantha. You are blessed with an anointed pen. God bless — Johnny W.
• Congratulations — Lynn W.
• Congratulations. Well deserved — Martha M.
On a story about Bluefield being one of three cities in the country chosen to be part of a national pilot program that will upgrade road infrastructure in parts of the city:
• Well hope they pave Maryland Avenue. What a mess. Pot hole avenue is more like it — Cynthia B.
• Oh no, the Evil Biden Regime is trying to improve communities, heaven forbid — Donald Z.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying she supports the state’s tax reduction plan:
• This what I keep telling folks. The same people who complain about crappy infrastructure complain about taxes as well — Chuck W.
• I guess she supports what the legislature is doing to PEIA as well — Lansing H.
• Don’t expect improvements to roads, PEIA or any other state improvements with this tax cut — Dusty M.
On a story about South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh being convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son:
• What a bizarre story from start to end. Followed it since the boat wreck— Chad W.
• Right decision — Lucia B.
• Good — Wanda S.
• Only verdict that was justified — Wanda H.
• The jury got it right — Peggy S.
