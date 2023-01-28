A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Biden administration proposing once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans:
• No to any more shots! — Rusty P.
• No! — Larkin R.
On a story about West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin saying President Joe Biden should ‘have a lot of regrets’ over the classified documents case:
• Yes, and you should have regrets over the votes you’ve cast — Carl H.
• Love him or hate him. He’s definitely a politician — Chuck W.
• Still no where near as bad as the last guy — Dave H.
• Pales in comparison to what Trump did — he stole classified documents (for what purpose we still don’t know but I have my suspicions) — Bill S.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice continuing to push his 50 percent personal income tax cut plan:
• Well there’s an interesting thought. Let people who work their butts off keep their own money — Richard G.
• Didn’t the voters just vote no on this amendment. Way to listen to the constituents — Danielle D.
• Massive tax cut for the rich, massive cuts to programs that help the poor — Joe H.
On a story about the demolition of the old Long John Silvers in Bluefield, and the question of what discontinued item from fast food restaurants do you miss most?
• I liked their Fish Tacos. Now we gotta go outta town if we want them — Jason S.
• I miss the Ponderosa and their so delicious chicken wings! — Jane G.
• That was the very first restaurant my wife to be and me ever went to in 1972! — Larry T.
• When my Mamaw and her best friend Dorthy would drive to Bluefield to shop from Squire, W.Va., they’d go to Long Johns as a treat. I’ll miss it because it reminds me of them — Joshua H.
• Western Sizzlin baked potatoes, chicken ... everything. Me and my husband after we got married in 1976 had long John’s two or three times a week. Most the time we got it to go and took it to our apartment above little French beauty academy — Janet W.
• Steak egg cheese bagel from McDonalds — Pam S.
• While we have some wonderful businesses there already, it would be nice to have a couple more restaurants in that area — Linda M.
• Roast beef at Subway! — Deborah T.
• McDonald’s pizza — Jamey C.
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
On a story about a new music video initiative by the RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton giving local talent a chance to create and perform:
• It’s great to see the community come together to make a difference — Lethea S.
• Great article — Debra W.
• Good job — Bill S.
On a story about the Republican super majority in Charleston fast-tracking legislation to restrict the governor’s executive emergency powers, and requiring legislative approval of government mandates — such as church closures — that were issued during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic:
• During COVID churches were one of the main spreaders — Bill S.
On a story about Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine announcing his re-election bid to the U.S. Senate:
• I am for the other guy or gal, whoever runs against him — Larry T.
• Wonderful news — Bill S.
• So Senate colleagues asked him to run — not his constituents for sure! Term limits is a must! — Leslie B.
• Run away, just run away — Robert N.
On a story about prosecutors announcing that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set:
• My heart goes out to the families of the victims but the bottom line is the person who brought bullets on the set is the one who needs to be charged! Who the heck would have live bullets on a movie set? — Jean G.
• Well good. Just seeing he gets any time out of it. I very much doubt it — Carol T.
• Rightly, so! — Patricia C.
• Good, an extreme example of negligence — Bill C.
• Aww, this may mean no more sorry Trump impersonations! — Larry T.
