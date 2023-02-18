A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about West Virginia’s Republican Senate leaders moving to dramatically slash the state personal income tax by voting to shave 15 percent off the rate, returning about $600 million to state residents:
• What happens when the surplus is gone, especially when the feds come after the money Big Jim took? — Bill S.
On a letter to the editor asking West Virginia lawmakers to help those residents of Mercer County mobile home parks who are on the verge of losing their homes:
• This needs a deep investigation — Bill S.
• This is a direct result of a lack of consumer protection, and a lack of rent regulations. If you want the government to help fix it, guess what, you’re in favor of government regulations — Neal V.
• I am not sure what if anything can be done to force the landowners to back off. What they did is not right but that is private land and I am not sure anyone can help. That is way too much rent for nothing but land space rents — Charles B.
On a story about a bill that would follow federal law and raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21 in West Virginia:
• Why? A young adult may give their life in service to our country, but aren’t mature enough to decide whether or not they can have a cigarette? — Bill C.
On a story a bill that would limit a U.S. Senator to two terms (12 years) in office and members of the U.S. House to three two-year terms, or six years:
• Sprinkle a little fairy dust on the bill. That may get it through — Chuck W.
• I’ll believe it when I see it, personally I think it should be 10 years, five terms in Congress, 16 years three terms in Senate or something like that — Hobert C.
On a story about the start of construction on a new amphitheater stage at Glenwood Recreation Park for outdoor concerts, weddings and other events:
• Will the events be free to the public since the stage will be paid for with COVID funds? — Pam L.
• Looking forward to this! — Dora G.
• Wonderful — Drema L.
• What about the shelter replacement that has left the new roof trusses for construction lying on the ground exposed to the elements for multiple years? — Bill C.
• Yah! — Holly W.
On a story about the Pentagon shooting down the first of multiple unknown objects flying in U.S. airspace:
• Here we go, unanswered questions — Wanda H.
• Yet they shut down the airspace as soon as it was shot down! — Larkin R.
• Oh-oh. Them aliens ain’t gonna be happy about that... — Dave H.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey once again leading a coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Biden administration, this time targeting a new rule related to Second Amendment rights:
• Thank you for standing up for our rights — Pamela and Rick D.
• Not another lawsuit! — Bonita G.
• Ban them all — Dave H.
• Leave our guns alone ... — Dean C.
• Since when is it acceptable for government bureaucrats to enact a “rule” that’s actually a new law? All Americans should oppose this kind of action. Wake up America! — Bill C.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., warning that inflation is putting the squeeze on the middle class:
• Anyone who buys consumer products should be able to see the mess we are in with inflation — Bill C.
• Well, Capito, stop sending billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine. Stop voting on multi-trillion dollar spending packages. That would be a start to getting inflation under control — Jeff B.
• Thanks to The Big Guy for this mess you have gotten us into for the last three years — Dean C.
• So what is the Republican plan to deal with inflation? How does the numerous investigations by House Republicans help fight inflation? The secret to stopping inflation must be in Hunter Biden’s laptop — Bonita G.
