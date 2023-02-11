A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Joe Biden finally giving the order to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon floating across the U.S:
• All the gas stove experts are now becoming Chinese balloon experts — Bonita G.
• Yeah after he allowed it to cross the U.S. completely. Good call. If any info was collected it’s already in China — Scott S.
• We were meant to see all this mess. This was a stunt for some purpose. We will soon find out — Justin J.
• It would have been better to shoot it down before it took all the pictures of our missile silos — Carl T.
• Well only after China collected intelligence from every military base across the country. Yea. Smart — George M.
On a story about China claiming the balloon over U.S. skies is for research, and wind pushed it:
• Sure! — Larkin R.
• Bring it down — Bill S.
• Lies. Spy balloon — Jessee H.
• Yea like the Covid virus. LOL — George M.
On a story about some home owners in Mercer County receiving property reassessment notices:
• Does anyone else find it ironic that this is the same group who warned that voting to repeal the personal property tax on vehicles would result in higher real estate taxes? — Bill C.
• Will the reassessment letters come with lubricant to help ease the pain of increased taxes? — Dusty M.
On a story about the town of Kimball acquiring the long vacant Walmart building, and new efforts to find an occupant for it:
• My granny was born on a mountain in Kimball in 1940. I took her to see the coal towns over Labor Day weekend. She’d be so happy — Gabrielle M.
• I hope this does some good for that community. I know the people there really need something positive to come into the community — Angela S.
• Oh my goodness, that’s great. They really need to get something in there for that county — Beverly W.
• Oh, I pray they do something amazing for the wonderful people of McDowell County — Deborah H.
• Awesome news for that community — Charlotte H.
• Great for the town of Kimball and McDowell County. Hopefully they can develop the old store into several different stores (Ollies or Roses or Big Lots would be awesome or something that sells clothes) Goodwill would be a great choice too, maybe a new place to eat, and some other smaller shops and stores — Hobert C.
• Amen — Melissa H.
• That is wonderful — Renda O.
• Gonna call it before it’s announced. A community center, some ATV storage or lodging — Danny M.
• That’s wonderful — Vicky M.
• I am so thankful to hear the good news — Viesta T.
• We all need to think positive — Reva H.
• That’s great news — Donna B.
• I hope it’s a clothing store. A nice one — Diane C.
• ATV lodging — Tyson G.
• Be nice if they would put Gabe’s in there — Coleman K.
• Make it an indoor flea market to help the locals — Michael D.
• Please don’t put a flea market — needs a real business to hire people. Jobs needed — Dennie M.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice’s continued push for his proposed 50 percent personal income tax cut plan:
• Give a COLA to state and teacher retirees. They haven’t had a raise in over 20 years! — Bonita G.
• What happened to his personal property tax refund he’s promised off the amendments (that) were shut down? — Kimberly L.
• Instead of giving his millionaire buds a big tax break, why not stimulus checks (W.Va. tax free) to all tax paying W.Va. citizens? — Bill S.
On a story about West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin supporting bipartisan legislation designed to keep the Biden Administration from proceeding with plans for banning gas stoves in West Virginia and across the nation:
• The current “government” is more and more ignorant by the day! They want to ban conventional vehicles making people buy the electric ones. This is not only a hardship for individuals and think of the chaos to shipping companies and the mere extreme cost of batteries. They want to ban gas ranges and heating and water heating and run the electric grid off of wind solar and batteries to do that — Charles B.
