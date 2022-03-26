A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Appalachian Power requesting permission for another rate hike from the West Virginia Public Service Commission:
• They should not have another increase. We can’t pay the electric bill now! How are we supposed to keep paying these increases? We can’t! — Delma H.
• Why doesn’t it say “getting” another rate hike, because every time they “request” one, they get it! — Tammy E.
• The public service commission needs to step in and stop the rate increase AEP is already charging a ridiculous amount for power — Miranda G.
• Everything going up but my paycheck — Tammy B.
• I believe there should be a freeze put on all these utilities until economy gets better. And also need to lower gas and freeze (it) at a reasonable price. People don’t have the money to keep up — Minnie W.
• The PSC needs to put their feet down and tell AEP that enough is enough! Someone needs to stand up for us people who are on (a) limited income! –Sharon S.
• Need to be calling the PSC complaining before the decision. Because people won’t be able to make it — Debbie L.
• Look I am about to go on strike. It’s getting warmer weather. No heat needed at night anymore. We are about to go old school — Kayla F.
On a story about construction on the Coalfields Expressway project beginning this spring in McDowell County:
• Thank you Joe! — Eddie D.
• Thanks to the infrastructure $$$$ given to each state — Karen C.
On a story about the Beavers Beavers falling short to Poca in the Class AA state championship contest:
• Hold your heads high! We will always love all of you! You did your best and that is all that matters! We will be back next year bigger and better. You all are a young team. You played all a senior team — Judy P.
On a story about a Bluefield company receiving $3 million to develop coal-based building materials:
• Love Bluefield, hope it comes back as beautiful as I remembered and enjoyed as a child. No other like it, our air-conditioned city — Barb E.
• Excellent! — Jamie R.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission sending a medical cannabis dispensary issue back to the county Board of Health for approval:
• Mercer County Commission and the board of Health seems afraid to make any type of decision. Remember this come election time — Dusty McK.
• If anyone approves where a doctor’s office or any other medical facility can open — should be the same one to approve a cannabis dispensary — Ron W.
• Someone just approve it. You’re all making yourselves look ignorant — Ashton S.
• All should approve! Problem solved — DeAnna H.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about the push by Democrats to end fossil fuel usage being only a dream at this point in time:
• You’re right Smokey. Putting the cart before the horse has a design flaw — Charles N.
• Ending fossil is not only just a dream, it’s a nightmare! — Maggie A.
• Climate death cult? — Paul D.
On a story about potholes being a big problem across the region:
• They want you to have a window sticker so that your vehicle is safe and road ready but they never have the roads ready and safe for vehicles! Got to do better W.Va.! — Summer J.
• Route 20 between Princeton and Athens is terrible, both lanes, with potholes. We pay to have our vehicles repaired, pay taxes each year, pay insurance, but if the roads aren’t good enough to ride — what’s the point? Just wrong — Andrea T.
On a story about scientists worrying that the Omicron sub-variant may push up COVID cases again in the United States:
• Quick! Let’s throw billions of dollars at it! — Steven T.
• The virus doesn’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. If it doesn’t kill you, it mutates and tries again — Bonita G.
• Don’t worry, be happy! — Larry T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.