A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about sounds of a purported Bigfoot howling near Bluewell Reservoir being investigated by the host of “Finding Bigfoot:”
• It could be my dog or a coyote. We have a small farm by the reservoir and our Pyrenees stays up there with our goats — Brittany H.
• Since there is no such thing as Bigfoot, how would anyone know what Bigfoot sounds like? — Chuck A.
• Turns out, it was just someone stepping on a lego — Daniel R.
• It’s just the local drunks. LOL — Nick R.
• I don’t think Big Foot howls — Sandy M.
• Good drugs — Deborah B.
• He’s just sad cause he doesn’t have a chance to get one of those souped-up pick-up trucks from the governor — David S.
On a story about President Joe Biden directing the military to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for military personnel:
• They already did. My son is in the military and it’s mandatory to have the vaccine by September or they discharge you from the service — Judith R.
• Am I missing something? I wasn’t given a choice on vaccinations when I was in the military — Duane S.
• Freaking morons you can’t force this on people — Rhonda C.
• Quit trying to force your agenda on Americans — Travis W.
On a story about President Biden saying all federal workers will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing, mandatory masking and social distancing on the job:
• What about HIPPA! — Larkin R.
• Good call — Danny R.
On stories about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, saying kids must wear masks in schools and that all state employees must take the vaccine:
• It’s a law? I thought that was the job of the legislature. Did I miss something? — Ginny B.
• It’s not about health and safety. It’s political control of a sovereign nation — Travis W.
• Hmmm. Because teachers don’t want (to get) vaccinated so kids suffer! Great job — Bryan J.
• At first, I thought the governor was overstepping his boundaries. But he does have legal authority to do this. After re-reading SB 1303 — Chuck W.
• This is such crap to make our kids wear mask! — Stephanie J.
• Just say no — Randy G.
• Here we go again — Tim H.
On a story about West Virginia exceeding 100 Delta variant cases:
• Pretty simple: protect the elderly, stay away from large crowds, good personal hygiene, get vaccinated (personal choice), eat healthy and exercise — Dave B.
• We definitely need a new mask mandate — Jarad W.
• Big Jim I hate to tell you. West Virginia isn’t wearing a mask again. Move on and find a new PR stunt — William McG.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wanting the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway projects, prioritized:
• It will never be fully funded because West Virginia does not want that road completed! That would mean the end of the turnpike cash cow — Larry T.
• Why weren’t they previously prioritized when coal was king? — Bill S.
• The Democrat’s Green New Deal wants to ban “coal and fossil fuels” and Manchin wants a super highway to the place they are trying to destroy — Carl T.
On a story about Tazewell County Public Schools announcing masks will be optional for students, a move that is now in question due to Governor Ralph Northam’s mask requirement for students:
• My kids were virtual last year and I was going (to) send them back, but this has me second guessing myself! — Billie M.
• Good job Tazewell County! — Tanya E.
• This makes me so happy. People who want to wear them can but people who don’t are not required — Tanya T.
• Proud of your decision. Children deserve to be children — Brenda J.
On a story about Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is fully vaccinated, testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing flu-like symptoms:
• I’m glad the vaccine is working so well — Greg G.
• Wear your mask dummy — John H.
On a story about Mercer County reporting its first Delta variant case:
• Not surprised, and we can expect more mutations since people won’t mask up and get the shot. — Coty H.
• I doubt you’re doing enough testing, and people they are in denial — Karen C.
• How do they know? There’s no test — Bryan J.
