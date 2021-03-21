A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about former Mercer County magistrate Charles Poe resigning after an investigation into sexual, homophobic, and racist comments:
• Good, no place for this such stuff in the judicial system — Ruth W.
• Greatly disappointed — Bill S.
• It’s really handy if those in a position of judgment over others know right from wrong themselves — Debra S.
On a story about how U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is walking a thin line in the closely divided 50-50 U.S. Senate:
• Biden also promised $2,000 when he campaigned for those now Georgia senators. Hopefully, Manchin prevents the elimination of the filibuster. If not, y’all ain’t seen nothing yet — Rachel P.
• He talks like he’s a Republican yet he always votes with the Democrats — Bill B.
• Poor guy caught in the middle! LOL — Linda D.
On a story about President Joe Biden declining to call for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, saying instead he wants an investigation first:
• How can he condemn when he is accused of the same thing, actually a bit worse? — Carl T.
• Don’t let the sexual assault accusations overshadow the nursing home deaths — Jessie H.
• Let’s also investigate the COVID nursing home disaster. Why is the media trying to bury this story? — Dave B.
On an opinion column from James H. “Smokey” Shott about President Joe Biden’s early days in office not inspiring confidence in the future:
• Editorial is the usual misleading statements. If you check it out, you will see the untruths. For example, America never had access to the Canadian oil. It was passing through the states to reach U.S. ports where it is totally exported. He also needs to check the extensive use Trump made of executive orders — Bill S.
• Because the news tells you what they think instead of doing your own critical thinking — Karen C.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, restoring voting rights to 69,000 convicted felons who are still on probation:
• I wonder if they will be able to get their gun rights back too! Probably not, that would not be in the liberal playbook — Larry T.
• West Virginia has done this for years after debt is paid, probation or parole completed. Voting rights are restored. Nothing new about this — Debra W.
• If they can’t win the game fair they got to change the rules of the game to win — Joe H.
• Should complete all their sentence before this happens. Once completed, they have paid their debt to society, so all rights should then be restored — Bill S.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, facing pushback on his plan to raise the sales tax:
• If you do away with the income tax for higher sales tax the poorer people will be paying the brunt of the tax because the wealthy people will do their shopping in other states. The counties like McDowell will even lose more revenue because a lot of the sales are outside the county for a large part of the shopping — Lennie S.
• Tax the churches. They have been given a free ride all this time. West Virginia would be just fine with the revenue from that alone — Jennifer S.
• Hair brained idea. Just lower the income tax one half of a percent and see how it goes. If everything works out, drop it another half percent in a couple years. Continue the process as long as we can. Along the way, cut out wasteful spending and frivolous grants — Bill C.
On a story about President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparring with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border, and refusing to concede the situation is a crisis:
• It’s a planned crisis — Rosanna H.
• Sure head of DHS was told not to call it a crisis or he wouldn’t have a job— Donetta B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.