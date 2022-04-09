A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a mother and daughter charged with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield being captured in Delaware:
• Wonderful. Send them back to Mercer county for trial, if found guilty then life without parole — John D.
• Such a sad situation, and all the pain left for loved ones to endure — Susan M.
• Praying Justice is served. No matter the situation an innocent child did not deserve to have her life cut short — Kristen F.
On a story about a Mercer County man pleading guilty to sexual assault, and forcing a child to eat dog feces:
• Our laws need to change. Anyone that abuses a child should get life without parole — Tammy T.
• The judge should have given an exact sentence to the highest level — Jim R.
• Four to 20 years for doing that to a child while other people are getting 30 to life over drug charges. This blows my mind — Aaron McG.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., opposing the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court:
• Doesn’t matter. We have enough votes. She will be confirmed — Mary G.
• Expected — Linda D.
• How sad for all of the politicians who continue to vote with the group instead of with what they know is the right thing to do. Happens on both sides of the aisle — Karen C.
On a story about a report from Ukrainian officials that indicated Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation after digging trenches near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant:
• Do stupid things. Win stupid prizes — Chuck W.
• I mean … what did they expect? — Billy C.
On a story about Bonnie Allen being selected as the new administrator of the Mercer County Health Department:
• Congratulations, Bonnie! You are an amazing lady! — Ruby B.
• Congratulations. Great person for the job. Best wishes Bonnie — Clarence L.
• Congratulations. Worked with Bonnie for several years at PCH. No better person for this job! — Nancy F.
• A better choice could not be made. Bonnie displays excellence in all she does — Vicki S.
• Congratulations sweet lady. You deserve this. You are so nice to all. Good luck — Wilma O
• She’s the best! One in a million — so deserving — Tammy C.
On a story about police confirming a student was cut in a Bluefield High “schoolyard fight:”
• Hopefully this wasn’t some long-term bullying that led to this incident. Prayers for the school staff, students and parents all over — Drew P
• It breaks my heart that incidences of severe negative nature keep occurring with our young people — Kathy E.
• This is why more and more parents are choosing to homeschool — Heather T.
• Maybe the two shouldn’t have jumped on one. It’s a good lesson for the student requiring stitches — Thomas S.
On a story about no bond being set for the Bluefield mother and daughter charged with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl:
• Good. Great job the judge did. Hope the circuit court is just as smart when they hand down sentences. They should never be on the street again — Marti R.
• Thank God for justice, prayers for the family — Pamela K
• Great decision. They should not have any release whatsoever and should have life sentence — Charles B.
• Good they don’t need to be out — Rebecca H.
On a story about President Joe Biden extending the federal pause on student loan repayments through August:
• Can he please just continue extending the pause on them until we all eventually die of old age? — Zachary M.
• He doesn’t even know where he is half the time — Lisa D.
• How much interest has accumulated while the payments have been extended? You folks signed and agreed to repayment plans by the terms and conditions. Time to start paying them back — Dusty M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.