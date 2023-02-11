Legal advertising in community newspapers gives local residents advance “public notice” of action our state legislators and other government officials plan in our communities.
As residents, we should remember that when a legal ad runs in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, government officials — either at the local or state level — are planning an action that will impact us.
It might be a public meeting to discuss a new industrial development in our community, a local governing body tax increase, spending on programs you oppose, the sale of family, friends’ or neighbors’ property for back taxes, or just changes to regulations and laws that impact our daily lives.
Regardless of the issue, it’s serious enough that public notice is required.
As elected representatives, most legislators support public notice and welcome feedback from the citizens of their district.
However, legislative attempts are often made to reduce public notice, restrict it to a government website where we will have to go search each day to see what government plans will impact our lives and our communities or reduce the cost of publishing those notices.
Once again, legislation has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature — this time in the state Senate — that targets the publication of public notice in community newspapers by lowering the cost of publication, which can hurt the bottom line of community newspapers that provide all of the important news residents want and need.
Email your legislators and tell them to leave legal advertising and public notice alone.
Show them you are watching and tell them you do want to stay informed of their plans and actions.
• Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, at chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov (304) 357-7843
• Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov (304) 357-7808
• Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, joe.ellington@wvhouse.gov (304) 340-3265
• Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, marty.gearheart@wvhouse.gov (304) 340-3179
• Delegate Doug Smith, doug.smith@wvhouse.gov (304) 340-3187
• Delegate Anita Hall, R-McDowell, ed.evans@wvhouse.gov (304) 340-3165
— West Virginia Press Association and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph
