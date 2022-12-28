With the year 2022 approaching its end, area law enforcement officials will be out in force this week looking for impaired drivers. Unfortunately, we tend to see an increase in party goers and other revelers during this time of the year, some of whom make the unwise decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol.
That’s why the ongoing holiday impaired driving enforcement mobilization campaign is continuing through New Year’s Eve. It aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs off of area roadways.
Once again this year the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program and local law enforcement to share the message about the dangers of impaired driving. More cases of driving under the influence are often seen during the holiday travel season.
“We usually have an uptick around the holidays,” Lt. Adam Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Coalfields Highway Safety Program, said recently of impaired drivers. “You have more people out and about traveling whether they’re coming in from out of state or getting together with family and friends locally.”
Ballard says the area’s law enforcement agencies will have more officers out this week watching for DUI drivers and other motorists showing signs that they might be impaired.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program and local law enforcement is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.
Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable, but the responsibility in making that happen lies with drivers taking the initiative not to drive after they’ve been drinking or getting high, according to Ballard.
The stakes are high. Being arrested and charged with a DUI offense can result in going to jail, losing a driver’s licenses, paying court costs, fines and attorney fees, and ultimately taking someone’s life. Penalties vary depending on factors such as property damage, injuries and death.
In West Virginia, a charge of DUI causing death is a felony with a possible penalty of three to 15 years in prison, fines from $1,000 to $3,000, and having driver’s licenses revoked by the Division of Motor Vehicles for 10 years, according to the state code. A charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury, which is a felony, has a possible penalty of two to 10 years in prison, fines between $1,000 to $3,000, and having a driver’s license revoked for five years.
Drunk driving deaths are 100 percent preventable, and the ongoing campaign helps to remind people of this fact. Drunk driving deaths are prevented when people take a few minutes to stop and think. Designated drivers, taxi rides and staying overnight at a hotel or motel are helpful. Taking the car keys of an intoxicated individual is another step. A person who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs of any kind has no business driving. Reaction time is slowed and judgment is blurred by even modest drinking.
The holidays should be a time for joy and sharing, not a tragedy caused because somebody decided to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Local troopers, deputies and police will be watching for impaired motorists this week, as they should.
Please drive safe and sober.
