Sometimes you just can’t have enough parents.
Yes, I know, most youth complain about their parents all the time, which is surely par for the course with teenagers, especially mothers and daughters.
But whether we like or not at that age, we of course eventually realize just how vital parents are and how fortunate we are to have parents who are loving, supportive and provide that solid foundation for us.
Although I did not have a daddy around growing up, my mother was the epitome of unconditional love, and, Like many people in this region, I grew up in an environment where I had several “parents.”
That is, I was immersed into a large extended family, with uncles, aunts, cousins, close family friends and others being together quite often and sharing many responsibilities.
Child-rearing was kind of one of those shared duties, especially with aunts and uncles having a lot of authority in that area.
I looked at Aunt Ebb, Aunt Tham and Aunt Angum in particular as mothers. Well, Aunt Ebb, with her love of the outdoors, was more like a wonderful substitute daddy.
They all disciplined me as quickly, maybe quicker, than my own mother would.
Even family friends helped out, feeling comfortable pointing out things to do and not to do.
Nobody thought anything of it because all kids were treated that way and the overall atmosphere was one of caring and support, not criticism of parenting skills.
But by the time I had children of my own, times had changed. Extended families were broken up because of moving around to work and replaced by mostly friends and acquaintances.
The shared parenting was gone, except when close family members visited.
And what I discovered was, as I think most parents understand, I did not like my parental skills to be questioned or criticized.
Of course, the main reason was that no one had the “right” to do that unless they had a close relationship with my children. Otherwise, they could keep their opinions to themselves.
Not everyone understands this, and that was true of the mother of my two youngest children, who had a track record of openly criticizing parents before she had children of her own.
She was often right in her criticisms. All of us have been in situations where it is all we could do not to say something, especially when parents allow their children to run wild, totally out of control in public places.
That kind of behavior meant swift punishment when I was growing up. It was not tolerated.
So she did have a basis for many of her criticisms, however inappropriate it may have been to voice them to the parents.
In fact, I thought I would be involved in a fight once when we were eating in a restaurant.
A family sitting nearby had a small child who was only a couple of years old and was smacked on the legs by his grandmother for something that was very minor and not out of line for a child that age.
Well, what I heard next was a very loud, “You shouldn’t hit that child like that.”
A few tense, silent moments followed as everyone evaluated the situation and wisely decided it was best to leave it alone and the family left shortly with the grandmother casting a hateful stare at her.
I kept warning her to please don’t do that. I was already a parent and knew how volatile those criticisms can be. But she had no children then and saw herself as some sort of protector, a parenting policewoman of sorts.
And then my youngest son was born and she became a mother.
When he was only a few months old we went to a mall near Richmond.
Since it was early December the weather was cold and a little damp and windy, so he was bundled up snuggly.
However, his head was not covered as his mother carried him the short distance from the car to the mall entrance, short enough to not be concerned about his fat bald noggin being exposed to the elements.
Just before we entered the mall, a lady came out and passed us.
She then turned around and yelled: “You should cover up that baby’s head!”
We went inside quickly since it was cold and the lady had by then disappeared, but I knew what was coming next.
“You hold Spurgeon!” she said. “I’m going to find her!”
She was mad, about as mad as I had ever seen her.
But I reminded her of the many conversations we had had about criticizing parents and she finally backed off. I am sure the lady was long gone anyway.
However, I never again heard her criticize another parent in public. She kept silent, which was a monumental task for her. (Obviously none of this includes child abuse or neglect which by law must be reported.)
We all face that dilemma of wanting to say something to parents who are not, at least to us, doing a good job. But we are also reminded that others may be facing the same dilemma when they witness our parenting skills at times.
After all, children can try the nerves of the best of parents because they are their own little selves and they can be stubborn and selfish, and often seem totally deaf as we struggle to get them to heed our words.
“Parents were invented to make children happy by giving them something to ignore.”
– Ogden Nash
