The bottles of cool water become warm in minutes under the rays of a hot August sun.
Photographer Jess Nuzzo and I are riding in the bed of a pick-up truck that’s traveling up a mountain on a one-lane, gravel-and-dirt road.
We don’t mind the occasional bump. It’s much better than trekking three miles round-trip to the scene of an amazing summer story.
Dense foliage on hardwood trees shade the trail and provides respite from the heat.
It’s a beautiful day in southern West Virginia.
A beautiful day to view sunflowers.
•••
I love it when the job takes me out of the office. Face-to-face communication is refreshing when one typical interacts via phone, email and text messages.
And, to be sure, some stories emanate a vibe — an energy — that is not perceptible over electronic transmissions.
Such is the case with the sunflowers.
The event we are covering on this day is the blooming of a mass sunflower planting at Camp Creek State Park and Forest.
It’s the third year for the event which, interestingly, was not undertaken to attract visitors.
Instead, the flowers are planted for wildlife pollinators to help ensure sustainability of the forest.
But, plant a field with thousands of sunflowers and it’s not just the bees and butterflies that will swarm — the tourists will, too.
•••
At the top of the mountain we hop out of the truck and immediately move into work mode. Jess heads for a family of six in the midst of the field while I snap some phone pics and gingerly make my way through the plants.
In that moment, I can’t help but think of the price of bouquets at florist shops. The thought of bruising one bloom seems somehow sinful.
I am encouraged by park staff to make my way through the field.
“You won’t hurt them,” I am told.
And so I bring up the rear.
The girls in the family, ranging in age from 6 to 13, are all smiles as photos are snapped and I conduct an impromptu interview.
After the sunflower excursion the family is planning to hike back off the mountain and swim in the river under the waterfalls.
Jess and I smile as the scene of laughter and excitement unfolds before us.
It’s a great day to be a kid at Camp Creek.
•••
Just days before embarking on this story I am in a meeting with those leading the efforts of the Granada Theater renovation.
The historic structure will be reopening soon, and it will be majestic.
We discuss plans, and publicity, and special events.
There will be movies and more in days to come, all in a setting that harkens back to the grandeur of Bluefield’s heyday.
I recall seeing “Snow White” at the theater when I was a child.
I look forward to viewing more films there in the future.
•••
Back on the hilltop at Camp Creek, lukewarm water and ponytails can’t prevent beads of perspiration from forming on our faces.
The heat is on, as the old song goes, but Jess and I are happy as we finish up our assignment and climb back into the bed of the pick-up.
We’ve had a great day in a gorgeous location watching family entertainment with a no-charge admission.
•••
I often hear people trumpet the stale phrase that “there’s nothing to do here” in Mercer and surrounding counties.
That line is false and fictional.
Whether your interest lies in the arts or the outdoors — in athletics or carnival rides — there are a plethora of attractions that can be enjoyed in our wondrous backyard painted with the beauty of God’s brushstroke.
Four Season’s Country is a magical place.
One just has to get out and experience it.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
