When it comes to keeping our region clear of unwanted litter and junk, recycling is an important tool that is available year round. Unfortunately, not everyone in the area participates in recycling programs.
Four years ago, a new recycling program was launched for Mercer County, and the initiative just recently expanded with the addition of another employee and a second truck for the collection of recyclable materials.
The hope is that more citizens will participate in the expanded county effort.
Recycling helps in getting unwanted litter and junk off our roadways and back into useful service. It also frees up space in our ever-shrinking landfills, extends their service and reduces costs for the public at large. Natural resources also are preserved and energy is conserved.
Recycling is the right and responsible thing to do.
“We are trying to make recycling as accessible as we can,” Mercer County Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline said. “The county commission wants to make the program successful.”
With the additional manpower and resources, Cline said the program can now expand the use of the trucks and trailers to more locations around the county during each week, providing a means to recycle closer to residents’ homes as well as for small businesses.
Items accepted include cardboard, plastics and aluminum cans.
Recycling cardboard not only helps the environment, but also helps extend the life of the landfill as well as reduce the volume of trash along roads, according to Cline.
Recycling also helps attract people to the area, not only because it is cleaner but also because many people relocating want to move to an area where easy access to recycling is offered, according to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
With the expansion of the county’s recycling program, more communities will now be reached.
The recycling schedule for next month includes locations for recycling drop offs at Pisgah Church (9 a.m. to noon) and Big Lots in Princeton (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) on Mondays (except Aug. 22 with a stop in Bluewell rather than Pisgah Church).
On Tuesdays, the stops will rotate between Sun Valley Ruritan (on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon), Church of God in Oakvale (Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon) and Mercer Street in Princeton (Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). No drop off is scheduled for Aug. 30.
On Wednesdays, stops will be in Athens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, 17 and 31. On Aug. 10 a truck will be at Nemours Ruritan from 9 a.m. to noon and in Bramwell from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. On Aug. 24, stops will be in Bramwell from 9 a.m. to noon and at Nemours Ruritan from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On Thursdays, the trucks will be at Glenwood Park on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Tractor Supply in Bluefield on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The stops will be made on Fridays at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, and at Oakvale Ruritan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.
Based upon this schedule, there will be plenty of opportunities for area residents to properly dispose of recyclable goods in the weeks ahead.
Recycling is good for the environment, and it is a practice that we hope more citizens and businesses will take up.
