With site preparation work now underway on the $40 million Omnis Building Technologies project along Exit 1, efforts to develop the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor near Bluefield are finally on a fast track.
In another significant boost toward that cause, the Mercer County Commission voted last week to approve $1 million in American Rescue Grant funding for the extension of a natural gas pipeline along John Nash Boulevard, which will help to fuel additional economic development and growth at the Exit 1 corridor.
The natural gas line will initially serve the Cumberland Industrial Park, which is located near Exit 1. There are more than 100 homes and existing businesses that could benefit from the gas line. And most importantly, having natural gas infrastructure in place at Exit 1 will help with the recruitment of additional business and industry growth in the area.
“We’re not ready to break ground yet, but we’re getting close to the point where the project is going to take off,” Mercer County Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal said. “This is just another example of good things happening in Mercer County. We’ve got many people pulling the rope in the same direction in Mercer County.”
O’Neal says the overall cost of the natural gas line extension project is $6 million.
In addition to the $1 million in federal American Rescue Grant dollars, the project also is being funded by a $3 million federal earmark secured by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and a $2 million grant from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
The local $1 million grant is the largest the county commission has approved since about $11.4 million was allocated to Mercer County from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county recently received the remaining $5.7 million of these federal monies.
“We’ve got the full $11.4 million now,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said of the American Rescue Fund dollars. “We’re very cautious about how we spend these funds and want to invest them wisely. We have until 2026 to completely spend them.”
The natural gas line extension at Exit 1 is a wise and necessary investment.
It also will help with the new Omnis Building Technologies development, a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will provide about 300 high-paying jobs for the region. Once it is operational, the new Bluefield plant will produce more than 3,000 turn-key homes a year using new concrete technology. The homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make the pre-designed structures.
“For many years, the county commission, the development authority and others have been trying to figure out a way to open an economic development corridor along John Nash Boulevard,” O’Neal said during last week’s county commission meeting.
We are now significantly closer toward achieving that all-important goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.