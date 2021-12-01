The Historic Pocahontas Exhibition Mine is one of the region’s greatest tourism assets. Now a new restaurant will soon be open at the mine site to provide visitors with a place to eat and relax.
The new restaurant and bar will serve not only tourists visiting the exhibition mine, but also those out-of-town ATV visitors who travel to the region each week to ride the Spearhead Trail in Tazewell County and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in neighboring Mercer County. Furthermore, it will provide a new eating establishment for local residents living in the greater Pocahontas, Boissevain and Abbs Valley region, according to town officials.
Located at the exhibition mine site, the Ole No. 3 Restaurant & Bar has a sleek industrial decor and murals that recall the region’s coal mining heritage. A tentative soft opening date for the restaurant is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, at 4 p.m.
Owners Tom Wimmer and Jessica Mounts, both of Bluefield, have been working to get the restaurant ready for next week’s soft opening.
“The food’s going to be a wide variety,” Wimmer said. “That’s been a challenge that we want to meet. We have the enthusiasts from the ATV trails, ATV riders and that’s out of town, out of state. We also have this community. The food’s going to range from steaks and fish and shrimp to burgers, sandwiches, pastas, almost similar to any mid to upscale restaurant anywhere else.”
Funding for the restaurant’s furnishings came from a recent Abandoned Mine Land grant award, which was part of a two-phase plan to expand and enhance the exhibition mine, according to Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson.
“Phase I included the restaurant and the equipment and things like that,” Gibson said.
Besides the restaurant, the site also will include a game room, featuring billiards, video games, a ring toss and other attractions to help create a family atmosphere. Eight televisions also will be on display.
This is a great development for the exhibition mine. Now visitors to the mine will be able to stay and eat at the new restaurant and bar before heading home, and ATV tourists will have a new destination close to the trails. Furthermore, local residents will be able to enjoy a restaurant, bar and game room close to home without having to leave the Pocahontas area.
It’s a win for all involved.
