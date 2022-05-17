Here is some food for thought for those citizens who for whatever reason don’t normally vote. Your ballot can make a difference. In fact, a single vote can change the outcome of an election.
We witnessed such a scenario last week. This time it involved the 36th Delegate District House seat in the West Virginia Legislature where two Republican candidates were separated by a single vote. The 36th Delegate District consists of McDowell County.
In the unofficial returns, Republican Tom Acosta received 242 votes and Republican Anita Hall garnered 241 votes, which is only a two-tenths of 1 percent difference, according to the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Democrat Delegate Ed Evans this November. Evans ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
If the outcome of the race isn’t changed after all of the votes are canvassed, it will be up to Hall to request a recount, according to Landon Palmer, assistant communications director for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
A candidate has 48 hours after the vote canvassing is completed to request a recount.
But the McDowell County race wasn’t the only contest separated by a single vote last week.
In fact, two other Republican primaries for House seats also ended up with a one-vote difference, according to Palmer.
Three races with a one-vote difference in each contest.
Had more people actually voted in the three districts in question, the outcome of those races likely would have been much different.
All too often we hear people say they don’t vote because their vote doesn’t count. That’s a proven fallacy, particularly in light of the events of the past week.
The May primary was important. The November 8 general election is of even greater importance with control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate up for grabs. Everyone should vote on Nov. 8. No excuses and no silly arguments about your vote not counting.
Please vote during each and every election cycle regardless of which town, city, county or state you live in.
Always vote. And remember sometimes a single vote can make all the difference in a close contest.
