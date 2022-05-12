Every election is memorable in one way or another.

I ended up voting on Election Day because I kept forgetting to vote early.
My early polling place, the Mercer County Courthouse, is pretty close to home, but when your schedule is different from day to day, you forget about things you don’t do every week.
When you get older, you forget even more. Sometimes I don’t remember anything unless I write down a reminder note and put it in my pocket so I’ll encounter it later.
The morning of the primary election, I made a point to go vote as soon as possible since I didn’t want to go and forget yet again.
This time my polling place, a nearby church, was easy to find. Election nights are busy ones in the newsroom. We write up what we call standing ads, stories with backgrounds, so we can save time when the results start arriving.
If a standing ad is ready, we can usually have the story ready in about 10 to 20 minutes. We write a lead, the story’s first paragraph, and put the right numbers with the right names.
The trick is waiting for hours until the polls close and the votes are counted. Yes, we can get finished in a few minutes, but we have to wait for hours until those essential numbers are ready.
We wait and we pray there won’t be any technical hiccups. I still remember the presidential election when our main computer crashed at the last minute and we thought that we had lost the entire election night edition.
Fortunately, all the stories were still on file when the system was rebooted. They didn’t disappear into the ether.
Compared to covering an election and writing stories about it, actually going to the polls and voting is easy.
You go to the polls, verify your identity, wait your turn for a voting machine and vote.
The electronic machines make it easier than the days when voting machines were all mechanical and punch cards.
You know, those days of phones with cords, smoke signals and stone tools.
I’ve voted in almost every presidential election since the day I was old enough to vote.
I think the one I missed happened back when I was in college. A precinct line cut the Marshall University campus in half, and the polling place for my half was on the other end of town.
I didn’t have a car at the time. I tried walking, but it was a long hike and I wasn’t 100 percent sure about my destination. I ended up turning back.
I guess I try to vote because I want to know that I participated, played my role in our overall government and did my part.
The November election will be even bigger than the primary. We’ll have more offices on the ballot and more candidates competing for them, and voter interest will be even greater.
There’s always more interest when the presidency, a governorship and/or control of Congress are on the ballot.
The newsroom has more intensity on an election night as we adjust our stories and the results start coming in.
We’re trying to wrap up the stories as soon as possible so we can get the results online and ready for the print edition. Everyone is doing everything possible to control what we can control while hoping that whatever we can’t control goes smoothly.
I’d like to say that I remember the first time I covered a major election, but they’ve blurred together over the years.
That tension still pervades an election night and there’s still that excitement. We had some of that atmosphere Tuesday evening and we’ll have it again in November.
We’ll hope that we don’t have any computer hiccups and hope that the results arrive in a timely manner.
Every election is memorable in one way or another.
I’ll still make time to go vote so I’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that one of those thousands of votes is mine.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
