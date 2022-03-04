I love the line from Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men” when he said, “You can’t handle the truth.”
Can you?
Have you ever had a friend who was always totally honest with you, and I mean completely honest from small things to big things.
We are talking about someone in your life who you know will always answer a question honestly, even if it may hurt your feelings, and when they tell you something, you know without a doubt what they say is not tainted by any manipulation to be diplomatic or to protect your feelings.
If you have a friend like that, consider yourself very fortunate. That is, if you can handle the truth. Because if you want an honest friend you must be able to hear the truth and not have any ill feelings toward the the person that says it.
I refer to a friend, but of course that should apply specifically to a spouse.
I read an article recently about the elements that help make a marriage, or long-term relationship, successful. One of the fundamentals, along with like-minded compatibility, is honesty.
Nothing can be hidden or be misleading.
Honesty means there is a meeting of the minds on every issue, large or small. Those issues are out in the open, discussed and resolved, even it’s a simple matter of agreeing to disagree, and then moving on. The key is not to allow it to linger. At all. Anything that does not go away will fester over time like a sore.
A few years ago, I decided to test my own honesty during the course of one day, thinking about each interaction I had and whether I always told the truth. I had assumed that, well, I don’t really set out to lie at all, so I am most likely honest for the most part.
Boy, was I wrong.
I was amazed at how many times I actually was not honest, even with loved ones. Not in a malicious way of course, just mostly trying to avoid the possibility of hurting someone’s feelings, preventing a discussion I did not want to have or pretending to agree when I didn’t.
Yes, being honest is tough, even during a routine day when interactions are often relatively superficial.
However, in a serious relationship, it’s a different story.
If you can’t be honest because it always leads to a fight, with no hope of peacefully agreeing to disagree and work out the disagreement the best you can, you are in trouble.
And in my experience, the toughest areas to be honest with someone, especially that significant other, are, yep, politics and religion.
OMG!
Why is such a simple debate, an exchange of perspectives, a lively discussion, all so difficult to accomplish?
I mean, if you have a conviction about something, that’s great. But if you get upset hearing a different opinion or a differing conviction, then just how strong are your own convictions if you get rattled that easily by hearing someone else’s views?
That is why it is so special to be in a relationship where both of you can be completely honest without creating anger or ill feelings.
In fact, you can enjoy a healthy debate and walk away feeling good, and maybe learn something, because no two people will ever completely agree about everything.
Yeah, I know. When we are “in love” and thinking about marriage no one wants to upset the apple cart, and that usually means not being honest about everything, which is another way of saying not really being yourself.
And if you are not being honest before you get married, you better hope you have an ironclad love that can withstand the truth when you finally can “be yourself.’
Honesty in a relationship is like a series of patterns sewn together to create a beautiful quilt. Even if the quilt looks beautiful at first, if those threads are not bound tightly together as the quilt is made, it is just a matter of time before it starts to unravel.
