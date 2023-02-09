Many Americans are probably unfamiliar with the term ESG, which stands for environmental, social and corporate governance. It’s a rule recently initiated by the Biden administration that oddly enough will allow environmental and social factors to be considered when determining the retirement investments of millions of Americans.
Obviously this is something that isn’t sitting well with some conservatives, as well as a few Democrats. Opponents of the ESG rule argue that it prioritizes politics over ensuring the best retirement investments for Americans. Under the Biden administration’s plan, retirement fund managers can prioritize environmental and social factors instead of financial returns in their investment decisions for workers’ savings.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced their opposition to the ESG rule last week. And in total, more than 50 U.S. senators have joined in a disapproval resolution that challenges the Biden plan.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is leading the House version of the legislation. The resolution of disapproval has been endorsed by more than 100 groups. It will receive a vote on the Senate and House floors, Capito and Manchin said last week in a joint statement.
Manchin said Biden’s proposed environmental and social rules would endanger the retirement incomes of more than 150 million Americans, including residents of West Virginia.
“At a time when our country is already facing economic uncertainty, record inflation and increasing energy costs, it is irresponsible of the Biden administration to jeopardize retirement savings for more than 150 million Americans for purely political purposes,” Manchin said. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan resolution to prevent the proposed ESG rule from endangering retirement incomes and protect the hard-earned savings of American families.”
Capito said the ESG rule would pressure investors to fund the administration’s green energy and social agenda at the expense of American retirees.
“Americans who work today and save for tomorrow need to optimize their returns to afford life in retirement,” Capito said. “Political agendas like Joe Biden’s ‘woke’ ESG requirements pressures financial experts to shift potential gains away from American retirees and into Joe Biden and the Department of Labor’s political projects. These efforts harm Americans saving for retirement by pressuring investing specialists to use Americans’ life savings to fund the radical agenda in the White House.”
Efforts to fight ESG mandates also are underway on the state level.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently joined a coalition of 25 states, including Virginia, in challenging the plan. By allowing employers and investment managers to consider environmental and social factors, Morrisey said the ESG rule turns what should be a financial decision into a political one.
There are many working citizens in West Virginia and Virginia who are dependent upon their investment plans to ensure financial stability once they reach the retirement age. Many of these workers may soon, or in the year’s ahead, be approaching retirement. They expect sound decisions to be made on their investments that provide the optimum financial return — not decisions that are based upon environmental or politically-influenced social factors.
Everyone with retirement investment plans should be aware of the Biden administration’s proposed ESG rules. They are reason for worry.
