Seeing trailers hauling ATVs and motorcycles has become part of my morning and evening commutes. A couple of years ago, I was surprised to see big pickup trucks pulling trailers loaded with two, three or four ATVs up Bluefield Avenue, but now it’s become routine. I keep seeing RVs worth more than all my worldly possessions, too.
I think everyone was amazed to see how fast the Hatfield-McCoy Trail bounced back after being closed from March to May last year. Tourists flocked back as soon as the trails reopened, and their numbers were enough to give the trail system a record year for ridership. They were willing to haul their ATVs hundreds of miles so they could ride and get a dose of the great outdoors. After being marooned indoors and working from home, they wanted something that made social distancing easier.
Local businesses catering to ATV riders such as lodging and restaurants saw fresh revenue, and the problem of not having enough lodging to meet the growing demand remains in place.
One possible business that didn’t come to fruition in Mercer County still has possibilities, I believe. The idea was to create a storage facility at the former Kmart off Cumberland Road in Bluefield. ATV enthusiasts would be able to store their ATVs, trailers and other gear there so they could avoid the work and expense of hauling them hundreds of miles to and from home. The idea is like storing a boat at the beach or a lake so the owner doesn’t have to keep hauling it back and forth.
The space became a Gabe’s department store instead, but the idea is still a good one. I’m sure being able to bring your ATVs to Mercer County and leave them in a secure storage facility would be attractive.
Some resorts are purchasing houses near the trail and turning them into rentals. I guess renovating standing homes is easier and quicker than building new structures from the ground up. A former school outside of downtown Bramwell is being converted into lodging and a restaurant, and the town of Bramwell recently received a grant that will go toward renovating an old hotel there.
There is still a need for more lodging and local places to eat. A new Mexican restaurant is open in downtown Bramwell. People traveling hundreds of miles to reach a destination expect unique places where they can enjoy food they can’t get at home. That’s another niche entrepreneurs are working to fill.
And these entrepreneurs would be filling a year-around demand. In the past, the ATV season slowed a littler after summer, but now visitors are arriving all year. Rain and snow doesn’t deter them; in fact, I understand that a lot of riders like muddy weather because it’s more of a challenge. The traffic is reaching the point where it doesn’t slow down, so I guess it’s not entirely seasonal anymore.
The money brought in by ATV tourism is doing a lot to stimulate the local economy and it has the potential to do even more for years to come. Mercer County took a big step toward making the area more presentable by adopting a dilapidated building ordinance designed to eliminate abandoned and burned-out structures. People don’t travel hundreds of miles to see burned out buildings and other structures that could fall down with a good push.
Another move to make the county more acceptable to visitors, the annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign, recently cleared roadside litter from the Bluewell area and other places where visitors can form their first impressions. Eliminating litter and the illegal dumps ATV riders could see is yet another part of economic development. If everyone does their part, seeing ATV trailers on local roads will remain a common occurrence.
ATV tourism will do a lot for Mercer County, McDowell County and the surrounding region if residents are willing to do their part by not littering, disposing of their garbage properly and showing visitors the friendliness that the area is known for.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
