The first day of spring is now only 11 days away. Good. I don’t know about you, but I’m done with winter.
It was a cold, dark and snowy winter. Yes, the snow machine has finally been cut off, but the region saw plenty of snow during the months of January and February. It’s warming up outside now.
I don’t know about you, but I spent a lot of time in January and February shoveling snow. It became a tedious and frustrating routine.
I guess all of the snow shoveling was an opportunity for exercise, but one must know their limits when it comes to shoveling snow outside in the cold. You should never overexert yourself.
You should always take a break between shoveling, particularly when dealing with the wet, heavier type of snow that we saw back in February.
I hope we are now done with the snow.
Of course, it is only March 10th, so it could still technically snow again here in the mountains. But for now, the extended forecast looks quite warm with temperatures in the 60s through at least Saturday.
The deeper we get into the month of March, the less likely it is that we will see any type of significant frozen precipitation. And by April, all of the snow should be a distant memory.
We can now see light at the end of our wintry tunnel.
Furthermore, it should be noted that we will spring forward in four days. That’s right. We move our clocks up an hour before going to bed Saturday night. This simple act of messing with the clocks will ensure longer days ahead, along with more abundant sunshine.
Longer days and more sunshine is a good thing. It was — to steal a phrase from President Joe Biden — somewhat of a dark winter, after all.
Normally, I don’t buy into that whole lack of sunshine creates depression during the cold winter months mentality. However, cold winter days combined with a lack of sunshine, way too much snow and a global pandemic did make for a somewhat dreary winter.
The good news is that spring is near. It’s already knocking at the door.
•••
The seasons are changing, but not our pandemic rules. At least not yet.
We are still wearing face masks in both West Virginia and Virginia. I’ll admit that they came in handy during the cold, dark days of January and February. I even wore those cloth masks while shoveling snow. Not for protection from the virus, but instead protection from the cold.
However, as it gets warmer outside, mask wearing will grow increasingly uncomfortable, particularly for those of us who deal with seasonal allergies.
I guess we are getting a little closer to the end of Biden’s 100 day mask mandate. Is anyone out there keeping track of where we are at right now with regards to those 100 days? Maybe it’s day 60 or 65? Or perhaps we’ve reached day 70. I don’t know.
Of course, depending upon where we are with the pandemic when day 100 does finally arrive, I’m sure Biden could easily extend it another 100 days or so. So everyone who is hoping to ditch their face masks come day 100 may not want to get their hopes up — at least not yet.
The pandemic isn’t over. There are a lot of virus variants out there that could still cause problems. We could still see another surge of new virus cases and related hospitalizations.
However, the day must eventually come when we remove our face masks, enjoy indoor dining once again and pack local football and baseball stadiums. No pandemic can last forever, mutations or not.
Ultimately, it all comes down to how quickly herd immunity can be achieved. As more people take the different vaccines that are being created by scientists, things should continue to improve.
Spring is a season of renewal and hope. Hope for a better future, and hope for an end to this pandemic.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
