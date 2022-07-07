With gasoline prices still hovering close to $5 a gallon, some in the region have been forced to cancel their vacation plans. Others are considering shorter trips that are closer to home.
Indeed, there is much to do and see in West Virginia and neighboring Virginia. In fact, you can enjoy a full day of fun close to home at a fraction of the cost that you would pay at a beach or other larger tourist destination, particularly after factoring in the exorbitant cost of a gallon of regular unleaded.
Now that we have reached the midpoint of summer, some who have not yet had a vacation are giving serious thought to visiting local attractions closer to home.
There is much to see and do within a short travel distance, particularly for those individuals who enjoy the great outdoors. Whether it is a tram ride at Pipestem State Park or a day on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, there is plenty of fun to be had close to home.
Each year, more out-of-town visitors travel to West Virginia, with most gushing praise about the state’s scenic beauty and hospitality. So why shouldn’t residents of West Virginia enjoy all that the Mountain State has to offer as well?
The same goes for the neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia, where a host of top-notch attractions can be found within a short drive, including the Spearhead Trail system, the Back of the Dragon, the Historic Pocahontas Exhibition Mine and the Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park.
A multitude of other outdoor recreation options await, along with a growing number of entertainment venues, such as Bluefield’s own historic Granada Theater and the Chuck Mathena Center in neighboring Princeton.
All too often we overlook what we have in our own backyard. Now, with gas prices causing economic pain for families already struggling with inflation, vacationing close to home makes a lot of sense.
There is much to do right here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia without busting the family budget on gasoline alone.
Vacationing in-state is a smart idea during these challenging economic times.
