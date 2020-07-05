The dark purple blackberry hides beneath the leafy branch of a randomly sprouted, new-growth tulip tree poplar.
It’s my favorite tree.
And my favorite fruit.
The wild blackberries on our land always ripen around the first week of July. A time of celebration of our nation’s birthday. And a time to enjoy a microburst of flavor given to us by the very land on which we reside.
•••
The blackberries in the produce department of the grocery store just don’t compare.
I buy them with hope.
Hope that the plump, juicy berries will evoke childhood memories.
Hope that their flavor will entice a kaleidoscope of summer flavor.
It doesn’t work.
They always fall flat.
Retail berries simply can’t compare with those grown on woodland edges.
Those who have lushly sprouted amid rain-soaked mornings and afternoons tinted with West Virginia sunshine.
•••
I have very few pre-kindergarten memories, but the ones that remain are vibrant. And I can vividly recall searching for wild strawberries with my friend and neighbor, Sandy.
She lived at the end of our holler, and in those days kids could roam barefoot and free in cozy corners of Appalachia.
The dirt and gravel driveway connected our home to hers. It was a rural freeway of wild apples, tiger lilies and lightening bugs at dusk.
Sandy’s big brother and mine were also besties. It was a cornucopia of friendships defined by wild, wonderful West Virginia landscapes.
•••
The wild strawberries seemed to grow most prolifically on the embankment beside our rural driveway.
They were always small — about the size of my pinky fingernail.
But the flavor they packed was incredible and awesome.
Sandy and I were lucky to get a half-dozen or so each.
When the final berries were picked we would run up to the house and ask for a scoop of ice cream. We would mix the wild berries with the vanilla sensation and enjoy a moment of pure childhood bliss.
•••
I don’t remember when “it” happened.
I was young. And my parents shielded me.
But I remember Sandy’s brother crying at our kitchen table, and my mother comforting him.
Sandy’s father had shot and killed her mother.
It was a tragedy of epic proportions in our cozy corner of Appalachia.
Her brother asked my mom to take photographs of his mother at the visitation.
I wasn’t supposed to be in the room, but I had snuck in and hid behind the doorframe.
I recall my mom hugging my best friend’s brother, and agreeing to take pictures.
His father ultimately went to prison, and our best friends went to live with relatives on the next mountain over.
Sandy lost her mom and her dad, and I lost my best friend.
•••
At that time I was too young to fully comprehend what was happening in the world around me. But now, I understand … to a point.
Sandy’s mom and dad were involved in a “domestic.”
It’s a scanner call we hear countless times on every given day.
It may end with no injuries or no substantial problems.
Or it may not.
•••
I think of Sandy often, especially when I pick blackberries and other seasonal fruit.
In recent years the strawberries have, apparently, gone into hiding. There is no trace of them along ditch lines or embankments or woodland edges.
The blackberries, though, continue to flourish.
I take a bite on a recent day and savor the flavor.
I remember my friend, and my childhood.
And I recall the tragedies that marred our youth.
The flavors of West Virginia are abundant.
Enjoy them now.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
